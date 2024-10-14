An Iconic Movie For the Girls: ‘The Notebook’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

As of Oct. 1, 2024, Netflix just rereleased one of the world’s greatest chick flicks: “The Notebook.”

It came as a shock to me when I opened Netflix on Oct. 2 just to see one of my all-time favorite movies right in front of my eyes.

“The Notebook,” directed by Nick Cassavetes, was originally released on June 25, 2004. What a perfect way to kick off the summer for the hopeless romantics.

But just why did this movie become so popular?

This movie starred 2000s heartthrobs Rachel McAdams as Allie Hamilton and Ryan Gosling as Noah Calhoun. This was right at the prime of their careers, and it’s so crazy to think that McAdams played Regina George in “Mean Girls” in the same year!

Over the years, the outstanding production and cast of “The Notebook” have received countless awards. Here are only a few of the many deserved ones:

MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Kiss 2005

BMI Film Music Award 2005

Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actress – Drama 2005

Teen Choice Award: Liplock 2005, Chemistry 2005, Drama 2005, Male Breakout Star, Movie Love Scene 2005, Drama Movie Actress 2005, Date Movie 2005

But how do two hours of film have the ability to strike such deep emotion within someone?

Spoilers ahead.

The overall message “The Notebook” displays is everlasting love. From being two kids who needed to find themselves to seniors in a retirement home, Noah and Allie’s love for one another never faded.

Despite a variety of troubles throughout the film including family issues, social and class issues, distance, time and others getting in the way of their relationship, the love shared between Noah and Allie remains untouchable.

This story provides us with hope that there is an unbreakable love out there meant to find us someday. It gives us the advice to follow only what we feel so deeply in our hearts, and it even has the power to mend a broken heart.

Considering that “The Notebook” came out twenty years ago, today’s generation is completely familiar with it, which is one of the qualities of a huge success. Scrolling through your For You Page on TikTok, you will absolutely come across Noah’s famous speech to Allie.

“So it’s not gonna be easy. It’s going to be really hard, and we’re gonna have to work at this everyday, but I want to do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever, everyday. You and me, everyday.” Noah ~ “The Notebook”

The extent of social influence “The Notebook” has had on entertainment culture is unbelievable. Popular television series including “Gossip Girl,” “One Tree Hill” and “The Big Bang Theory” have all referenced this film. The impact it has had was even able to lead to the emergence of its own Broadway Musical.

Whether you are watching this glorious film with a giant bowl of ice cream after a breakup or cuddling with the person you want to spend the rest of your life with, this movie will without a doubt have an effect on you.

“The Notebook” will forever be one of the most iconic movies for the girls (and even anybody) and is able to beautifully communicate to its audience one of the greatest love stories of all time.