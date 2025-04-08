An Exploration of My Favorite Substack Articles

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There has been recent buzz surrounding a relatively new app called Substack, where writers and creatives can post articles and content for large audiences.

These articles are usually thought-provoking and explore niche topics, leaving you with unique perspectives and wider world views. Not only are there thousands of articles to read, but there is also a space where you can write your own work and begin to create an audience.

I am relatively new to Substack, but I have made it a priority to visit the app frequently and search for content that truly resonates with me. Below are five of my favorite articles that can help to introduce you to the world of Substack.

“Is Seduction a (Dying) Art?” By ISmene Ormonde

This article explores the slow extinction of seduction and flirting in our society. We are so tied to our phones that they have become one of the main ways we meet, flirt and connect romantically with others. Talking through social media has erased the most intimate parts of relationships. Ormonde writes about how much she values those rare moments where flirtation and romance occur organically, outside of her phone. Ormonde encourages us to get off our devices and embrace the embarrassment that may come with expressing our feelings for someone face-to-face. I enjoyed this article because of the writing style. It reads almost like a poem, and although somewhat of a niche topic, I think many of us can relate to its content. Sometimes, we want to talk to someone without the barriers of Snapchat messages, Instagram DMs and viewed stories standing in our way.

“What if You’re the Magic?” By Julianna

This is an upbeat article to read when you want to feel inspired. Julianna posts monthly, highlighting her thoughts and experiences of the past four weeks. In her October article, she urges readers to look internally and realize that everything they want and desire starts within them. No one else can convince you that you deserve the world other than yourself. I like to revisit this publication whenever I feel I need a reminder of my worth. The writing is easy to consume and can be a quick, much-needed pick-me-up.

“Let Your Phone Die in Your Hands” By Toni Bravo

Bravo explains a new habit she has fallen into, where she lets her phone battery lower without plugging it into a charger. This action has spread to other aspects of her life, meaning she does things to their fullest extent, using up all parts of them until they are completely depleted. Living life to its fullest is something that everyone hopes to do, but it can be hard to remember this saying at all times. This article encourages readers to remember that life is fleeting, and it is okay to be greedy when it comes to positive experiences. Feel everything you possibly can — whether it be going on a trip with friends or eating your dessert — until there are no crumbs left. Bravo’s writing is nostalgic in this piece, and for being such a short read, this article does an amazing job of impacting its readers.

“The Vulnerable Internet It-Girl” By Erifili Gounari

This article is for creatives who want to make more meaningful and relatable art that others can connect to on a deeper level. It can be hard to bear your soul and raw emotions to prying eyes on the internet, which is completely understandable. Gounari states that although scary, being vulnerable can lead to more successful and impactful creations. As someone who loves to write, this article spoke to me because it showed just how important being authentic is regarding creative endeavors. The only way to truly make satisfying art is through shaking off feelings of inadequacy and embracing your inner turmoil.

“Your Phone is Why You Don’t Feel Sexy” By Catherine Shannon