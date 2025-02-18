Alumni’s Advice: How to Spend Your Last THON as a Senior

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For those who do not know, THON is the largest student-run philanthropy event in the world. Throughout the year, Penn State students raise money for families suffering from pediatric cancer at the Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

All of the efforts culminate in a 46-hour, no-sitting, no-sleeping dance marathon held in the Bryce Jordan Center in February. Penn State raises this money for a non-profit organization called Four Diamonds to help cover medical expenses for families burdened with pediatric cancer.

Since it was founded in 1973, THON has raised over $200 million for the kids. This past year, Penn State raised its highest amount of $16,955,683.63.

THON has trademarked the slogan, For The Kids, reflecting its mission to lessen the multiple family’s financial burden.

The four diamonds hang on the ceiling of the Bryce Jordan Center during THON, represent different things.

These diamonds represent courage, wisdom, strength and honesty. These are all things that can be observed by the THON families who come to the marathon in celebration of Penn State and Four Diamond’s fundraising accomplishments.

While THON may be a different experience for THON families, committee members, dancers and organizations, it creates a forever-lasting bond among every participant.

In her last two years at Penn State, Elizabeth Sarneso held the position of Overall within Trilogy with her co-chairs, Brooke Boretski and Jordana Swimmer. In 2024, Sarneso was selected among qualified candidates to represent Trilogy as one of their THON dancers. This experience allowed her to offer some words of wisdom for anyone dancing during THON Weekend 2025

“I loved my compression socks!” said Sarneso.

She explained that while it may have worked for others, Tiger Balm and numbing sprays did not work for her. She also said that in order to properly take care of yourself THON weekend, you need to prioritize yourself.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done but one of the best weekends of my life,” said Sarneso. “I am so proud to have danced for an organization that means so much to me and a cause that is so close to my heart.”

Niki Capriola, also a previous member of Trilogy, shares her advice on how to maximize your THON experience.

Capriola was one of Trilogy’s Family Relations chairs. Throughout the year, Capriola and other executive board members would participate in activities with their THON families and create special memories.

In 2024, Capriola was selected amongst many qualified candidates to be one of Trilogy’s THON dancers.

“Some things I would recommend packing are mints and gum, multiple pairs of socks and noise-canceling headphones,” said Capriola.

She also explained that packing clothing for cold temperatures as well as hot temperatures was very important, as sometimes it would change in the Bryce Jordan Center. Capriola also recommends wearing the same pair of shoes until the final four hours of THON as it is more comfortable for her.

Above, all taking care of yourself while dancing throughout the weekend is essential.

“Eat every meal you possibly can,” said Capriola.

She explained that because dancers and organization supporters in the stands were constantly standing, they were probably in more need of energy and fuel than at any other time. Safe to say, it’s better to snack than to not.

“THON is an experience I wouldn’t change for the world,” said Capriola. “If you’re lucky you get four chances to experience it and I was lucky enough to experience one of them as a dancer.”

As mentioned by both sources, it’s important to cherish every moment you get during THON. Whether you’re a dancer, on a committee, or an organization member doing shifts in the stands, take in every moment you can.

If you’re not already involved, it’s a great thing to become a part of. If you’re already involved, enjoy it for everything that it is!