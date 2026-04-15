Alex Cooper vs. Alix Earle: Real Drama Or The Best PR Move We’ve Seen Yet?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you have been on TikTok at all since Coachella weekend, you already know something feels…off.

Because somehow, out of nowhere, Alex Cooper casually called out Alix Earle, and the internet has not stopped talking about it since.

And here is the thing: it wasn’t even that loud.

No full-blown scandal. No 10-part exposé. Just enough tension to make everyone pause mid-scroll and go, wait…what?

Now, all eyes are on Earle. No response (yet), which somehow makes it worse…or better, depending on how you look at it.

Because the silence? It’s loud. Like, refreshing TikTok every five minutes loud.

So naturally, the question everyone’s asking is:

Is this real drama…or are we all just part of the rollout?

Let’s start with why it feels real.

First, the timing is weirdly unplanned. Post-Coachella is chaotic in general; everyone is posting, everyone is recovering and everyone is trying to stay relevant. Dropping a call-out right then doesn’t scream “perfectly polished PR strategy.”

It feels impulsive. Slightly messy. Which, ironically, makes it more believable.

Also, Cooper doesn’t usually involve herself in influencer drama unless there’s a reason. Her brand is controlled. Strategic. She knows exactly what she is doing, especially as the face of Call Her Daddy.

So if she is saying something publicly, it is probably not accidental.

But then again…that’s exactly why it could be PR.

Because let’s be honest…this is too perfect.

Both of them were already at peak visibility during Coachella weekend. Their names were circulating, their content was everywhere and engagement was already high.

Adding a little tension into the mix? That’s how you turn attention into obsession.

And then there’s the bigger picture: Earle stepping into even larger spaces. More brand deals, more media and rumors of reality TV energy surrounding her next moves. Whether it’s officially confirmed or not, one thing is clear…she is expanding her brand.

And nothing builds anticipation like a little bit of controversy.

Meanwhile, Cooper built her entire platform on saying the thing everyone else is thinking but won’t say. Stirring conversation isn’t new for her; it’s literally her formula.

And honestly, if this is PR, it’s kind of genius. It doesn’t feel forced, it doesn’t feel overly scripted and it gives just enough information to keep people guessing without confirming anything.

Which brings us back to the silence.

Earle not responding yet might be the smartest move in all of this.

Because now everyone is waiting, watching, choosing sides and creating theories. Basically, they are doing the marketing for these two without realizing it.

And that’s what makes this moment so interesting.

Because whether this is real or staged…it doesn’t actually matter.

It feels real enough to keep people hooked.

And in this era of influencer culture, that is all it takes.

So maybe it’s genuine tension. Maybe it is strategic timing. Or maybe it is a mix of both.

Either way, one thing is clear:

We are all watching, and that means they already won.

And until something is confirmed, the speculation almost matters more than the truth, because attention is the real currency online right now.