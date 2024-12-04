The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Addison Rae, known for her TikTok dances has rebranded herself as a singer-songwriter and we are living for it. Rae has been one of the most successful TikTokers, with 88.8 million followers. She rose to fame during COVID-19 in 2020, posting iconic dance trends.

Rae was born in Louisiana and is currently just 24 years old. After completing a year of college at LSU, Rae dropped out and convinced her parents to move to Los Angeles.

She began her career as a full-time social media influencer and began recieving brand deals, modeling, etc.

Rae was apart of the famous TikTok house called “Hype House” alongside fellow stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck, Larray, and many others.

Famous TikToker Bryce Hall was on and off with Rae during their TikTok days. The couple went public in November 2020 and dated until March 2021 when they announced that they went their separate ways.

By now, everyone knows Kourtney Kardashian and Rae’s friendship broke the internet. Rae had opened up about their close bond during an interview in February 2021. The two friends allegedly met through David Dobrik and were spotted out to dinner, beach trips and even wearing matching outfits during the peak of their friendship.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians even has a segment with Rae where she is seen sitting at a table with the “KarJenner” clan.

The two have not been seen together recently, but it’s not assumed they have any bad blood.

In the last couple of years, Rae has pursued a singing career in which she has become a big hit.

Rae’s song “Diet Pepsi” dropped on Aug. 9 this past summer and has emerged as her breakthrough hit. It reached number 54 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a popular TikTok sound.

The song received positive reviews from both critics and listeners, who praised Rae from her shift from pop to a more mature sound.

The “Diet Pepsi” music video opens with Rae teasing her next single “Aquamarine” and continues with her having fun in a car in her bra and underwear, along with her love interest played by Drew Van Acker.

Rae recently dropped “Aquamarine” which is her newest, highly anticipated second single on Oct. 25.

We are all here for the “Aquamarine” music video for it’s sound and well-done choreo.

Fans love the direction in which Rae has gone in. The overall vibes show that she has found her true voice and self-expression.

Rae is also featured on the hit album by Charli XCX “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat.”

Rae also surprised fans by performing her hit single “Diet Pepsi” at the SWEAT Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City alongside Charli XCX and Troye Sivan.

XCX and Rae are two constant collaborators. Rae also joined Charli at her Boiler Room set in New York and XCX is featured on the remix of Rae’s “2 Die 4” on her debut EP last year.

We are all here for Rae’s rebrand and I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes in the future. This is just the start of her successful singing career.