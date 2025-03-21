This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Getting ready to go out can end up being better than the actual event.

To make the most of your night, you need the perfect going-out playlist. I’ve picked some of my favorites (old and new) that you can add to the rotation.

“NOKIA” – DRAKE, partynextdoor

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have just released a collab album, with my new favorite going-out song. While it can be quite comical, “NOKIA” has the perfect vibes for your night out. The song has gone viral around social media because of its upbeat sound and perfect one-liners. What makes a song great and memorable is the beginning hook and this song delivers and sets the mood for the night.

“KISS IT BETTER” – RIHANNA

You can never go wrong with a song by Rihanna. She is an artist for the girls who understands the girls. Getting ready is our time to pamper and love ourselves. It’s somewhat therapeutic and blissful. This is the ultimate feel-good sexy song that will have you feeling your best. After all, you are the main character.

“SWEET NOTHING (FEAT. FLORENCE WELCH)” – CALVIN HARRIS

It’s 2025 and somehow we still can’t get over our favorite songs from 2012-2015. This is one of them. Before we were raving about John Summit, we had Calvin Harris. Calvin Harris absolutely dominated the music industry during that time, releasing hit after hit. His songs were so good because they had an unmatchable presence. The vocals of Welch and the beat of this song will guarantee the perfect boost of serotonin for everything your night has to offer.

“Breakin’ dishes” – rihanna

Once again, nobody does it like Rihanna. Something about “Breakin’ Dishes” makes me feel like the most empowered and beautiful girl in the room. The Timbaland-esque production of the song is nostalgic and exudes confidence. It’s the perfect song for you and your girls while getting ready. This track will leave you in the perfect mood to have the best night.

“DON’T CHA” – THE PUSSYCAT DOLLS

Sticking with the nostalgic and confident theme we have “Don’t Cha” by The Pussycat Dolls. This is a must-have on your going-out playlist. The Pussycat Dolls are the original “it-girls” and know how to make a feel-good, seductive song. You can’t help but sing along and feel like the best version of yourself. It’s a fun and upbeat song that everyone knows and nobody can resist.

“My lOve (feat. t.i.)” – justin timberlake

There is something about a throwback that will never do you wrong. “My Love” by Justin Timberlake makes me feel like I can all of a sudden dance like Tate McRae and embody all of her confidence and femininity. This song will have everyone excited and vibing along. It is the perfect mix of pop, R&B and smooth rap.

“e.t.” – katy perry, kanye west

We can’t have a going-out playlist without some classic Katy Perry. “E.T.” is one of her more avant-garde concepts, but it works so well. The whiny sound of Perry’s vocals is extremely captivating on this track and takes you back to 2011. The Kanye feature is the icing on the cake. The mix of their two vibes makes the song enjoyable for everyone around.

“for free (feat. drake)” – dj khaled