2024 was a historic year for film. We saw incredible horror films such as “Nosferatu” and “The Substance,” huge motion pictures like “Wicked,” and biopics like “A Complete Unknown” and “The Apprentice.” There have been so many memorable performances and moments, some of which have been honored with Oscar nominations and some snubbed. I will be discussing a few of the top award categories. Let’s get into it!

Original Score

Nominees: "Conclave," "The Brutalist," "Emilia Pérez," "Wicked" and "The Wild Robot." Before we get into discussing the nominees, I want to mention a snub that was noticed by many. I believe "Challengers" deserved an Oscar nomination in this category. Directed by Lucas Guadagnino and starring Zendaya, "Challengers" was a wildly popular film that received much critical acclaim for their unique sound and score. The music was fast-paced and matched the scenes perfectly, especially when the characters were engaged in an intense tennis match. It's hard not to assume that this category might go to one of the two musicals in this category: "Wicked" and "Emilia Pérez." Even though "Emilia Pérez" has the lowest audience score of any movie in this category, the film oddly swept at the Golden Globes. However, both "Conclave" and "The Brutalist" have incredible, magnetic scores that seem more like classic Oscar picks. My prediction is "The Brutalist."

Cinematography

Nominees: “The Brutalist,” “Nosferatu,” “Emilia Pérez,” “Maria” and “Dune: Part II.” My selection for this category would be “Nosferatu” (Jarin Blaschke). This movie was shot exquisitely and was so unique from anything I have seen before. The film takes place in 1838, and the cinematography reflects this so well and was my favorite part of the experience. However, my prediction is “Dune: Part II.” Although Denis Villeneuve was snubbed in the Best Director category, it’s hard to deny the star quality of this film — especially the cinematography.

Best Director

Nominees: Brady Corbet ("The Brutalist"), Jacques Audiard ("Emilia Pérez"), Sean Baker ("Anora"), Coralie Fargeat ("The Substance"), James Mangold ("A Complete Unknown"). First off, I think it's insane that Villeneuve did not get a nomination for "Dune: Part II." That would have been my vote. Since that is not an option, I think the award will either go to Brady Corbet or Sean Baker. However, I would love to see a female director win the Oscar — and I happen to think "The Substance" is a wonderfully directed film.

Best supporting actress

Nominees: Zoe Saldana (“Emilia Peréz”), Ariana Grande (“Wicked”), Felicity Jones (“The Brutalist”), Monica Barbaro (“A Complete Unknown”) and Isabella Rossellini (“Conclave”). All of the actresses nominated in this category are so talented, but I can’t help but pull for Ariana Grande. She was exceptional in “Wicked” on all counts. I had my doubts, but she was my favorite performance in the category. However, after Zoe Saldana’s Golden Globe win and speech, I may have to place my bets on her for now.

Best supporting actor

Nominees: Kieran Culkin (“A Real Pain”), Guy Pearce (“The Brutalist”), Edward Norton (“A Complete Unknown”), Yura Borisov (“Anora”) and Jeremy Strong (“The Apprentice”). Although I have not seen “A Real Pain,” both critics and viewers have been raving about Kieran Culkin’s performance. The former “Succession” actor has already won the Golden Globe for this category, so it would be surprising if he lost.

Best Actress

Nominees: Demi Moore ("The Substance"), Fernanda Torres ("I'm Still Here"), Mikey Madison ("Anora"), Karla Sofía Gascón ("Emilia Pérez") and Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked"). Although I loved "Wicked" as much as the next person, I do not think Erivo will take home this award. In my opinion, it is between Demi Moore and Fernanda Torres. Mikey Madison also generated a lot of buzz this awards season. I am most unsure about this category and am excited to see who takes it.

Best Actor

Nominees: Timothee Chalamet (“A Complete Unknown”), Ralph Fiennes (“Conclave”), Adrien Brody (“The Brutalist”), Colman Domingo (“Sing Sing”) and Sebastian Stan (“The Apprentice”). This is another tough category to predict because I think all of these actors are more than deserving of an award. I think it might come down to Chalamet and Adrien Brody — but I am honestly pulling for Chalamet or Ralph Fiennes.

Best picture