This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For years, college soccer has had the same season format. The players and fans knew what to expect. Now, things are getting shifted.

A new format for the season was proposed in January 2026. In May, the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Oversight Committee adopted the legislation of the proposal. On Oct. 7, the Division I NCAA Cabinet agreed to the plans, though they are not final yet because the schools have 30 days to overturn the plans.

The current format of the season contains five periods.

First, there is preseason. Preseason starts in late July and lasts until mid-August. During this period, training camps and scrimmages occur.

Then, the regular season begins. The regular season starts in August and ends in late October or early November. There are a total of about 18- 25 matches played.

Conference Tournaments take place from late October through November.

After the regular season comes the postseason with the College Cup. The postseason occurs during November and December.

After the postseason, the athletes get a break before the spring period. During the spring period, teams are limited to non-competitive practices, development and a small number of exhibition matches.

College soccer teams have been using this season format for years. Next season will be the first season with the new formation implemented. What will the 2027-28 season look like?

This new formation is the two-semester split. The season will be divided across both the fall and the spring semesters.

During the fall segment, there is a possibility of 18 matches played from late August to the Saturday before Thanksgiving. During the spring segment, there is a possibility of 10 matches played from mid-February to the start of the NCAA Tournament. Post-season details, such as the dates of the tournament, have not yet been released.

So why does the NCAA want to change the layout of the season?

As of now, the teams play 18-20 matches in a span of 10 weeks. This packed schedule leads to the players needing to balance health, school and soccer. This juggling often leads to one area becoming weaker than the others.

The players do not have much time to rest, which makes injuries more common. Currently, teams travel midweek, meaning the players must miss classes and are always playing catch-up. It is believed that spreading the season throughout two semesters will lead to fewer injuries and help the students stay on track with their academics.

There are strong reasons as to why the men are switching their season structure; why are the women not following suit? The men and women have separate Oversight and Review Committees; therefore, what is done to one is not automatically done to the other.

The women are potentially opting for alternative spring plans. These spring plans consist of elite spring competition structures that involve college, pro reserve and youth national teams. The women are doing this instead of overhauling their primary championship calendar.

The women have also identified some operational and financial concerns that come with a two-semester season. A two-semester season means there will be more administrative, travel and facility costs. Teams would like to evaluate these costs before committing to the new formation.

This new formation allows for an exciting new beginning for men’s collegiate soccer. With this, it is also very exciting and intriguing whether the women will follow the men in the coming seasons.