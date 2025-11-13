A Ranking of This Season’s ‘Love Is Blind’ Couples: Worst to Best

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The most recent season of “Love Is Blind” has been just as exciting and chaotic as they always are, but some of these couples were particularly dysfunctional this season. From not finding each other attractive to completely calling off weddings, no one was spared from the drama.

Here is my ranking of the “Love Is Blind” couples of Season 9.

Patrick And Kacie

For a couple that had immediate chemistry in the pods, Patrick and Kacie could not have ended worse in the real world. The two seemed to have qualities that really complemented each other and were always smiling and laughing when they were together. Even with their vibes seeming to match very well, there were obstacles that they had to face early on. Patrick was beginning to have feelings for another girl in the pods, Anna, at the same time that he was talking to Kacie. Would they have lasted if Anna didn’t ghost Patrick and decide to go home? I am not so sure. Patrick also really struggled with letting the other women know his race, as he feared them judging him or having preconceived notions about this. After a long conversation, he decided to reveal to Kacie that he is Asian and she did not treat him any differently. This brings us to the reveal. Only one day after meeting for the first time, Kacie was shown telling producers that she was not at all attracted to Patrick and didn’t think that she could go through with the experience. She decided to lie to Patrick about this and told him that she was just overwhelmed. Someone who can lie like that and reestablish her partner’s worst fears is not someone who I can rank highly here.

Joe and Madison

Joe and Madison were very set on each other when they were in the pods. They only seemed to want to pursue each other, and their personalities complemented each other very well. Their reveal of each other went great as well, with the two of them seeming attracted to each other and happy with their decisions. Once they left the pods, Joe communicated that Madison was not his usual physical type, creating an early rift in their relationship. They also continued to get into random, blow-up fights very early on, with neither of them being able to effectively communicate with one another. It was obvious that Joe did not share Madison’s romantic feelings when he had a break down at the tuxedo fitting and ultimately called the wedding off before it could even happen.

Anton and Ali

This was the couple that seemed the most compatible with each other from the days in the pods. Their affection for one another grew very quickly, leading them to be the first couple to be engaged this season. Although their relationship seemed to progress quickly, they seemed promising with their similar values and backgrounds. Unfortunately, their values weren’t as similar as they seemed. The couple had very different opinions on roles and responsibilities in a relationship, as well as a hard time being able to trust each other to adhere to the lifestyles that they wanted from each other. Ultimately, they just couldn’t be maintain the same relationship that they had in the real world as they had in the pods.

Nick and Annie

Nick and Annie were a bit of a confusing couple since the beginning. They were both dating two people towards the end, which led to a lot of tension, especially with the way that Nick was handling his situation (he told two girls that he was in love with them and that they were both his top choice.) In the real world, they seemed to be very much in love and mostly compatible. As time went on, Annie became more and more insecure in feeling that she loved Nick more than he loved her. Ultimately, Nick just could not seem to reassure her in the way that she needed him to, leading to him abruptly breaking up with her. Although Annie tried to argue against this, it was to no avail and they called off the engagement.

Edmond and Kalybriah

From what was shown throughout the season, I believe that both Edmond and Kalybriah really tried their best to make this relationship work. Edmond described a very difficult childhood, being moved around to different foster families, making him want a stable family of his own. Kalybriah is a social worker, and thus, had the utmost patience during her arguments with Edmond. Unfortunately, the couple dealt with many miscommunication issues and with Edmond hiding poor behavior off camera at times. Overall, I believe that they are both good people and were probably the best for each other in this experiment but ultimately were not meant for each other romantically.

Jordan and Megan