This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The week of Oct. 21-25 was truly transformative. Not because it was the week before Halloween, but because the Penn State Thespians had a showing of “Pippin.” “Pippin” tells the story of a young prince who searches for the meaning and purpose in life through song. This article will not do justice to how breathtaking the performance was.

Thespians president, Alexandria Linke, a senior studying political science, mentions the community individuals receive when partaking in the Thespian Society. She relays the showing of “Pippin” as a showcase of “deep community and commitment to each other. A love and passion for the arts and what we do.”

Linke perfectly described what I, as an audience member, felt towards what the organization displayed. You can see the friendships that the organization has fostered. She felt honored, ensuring that individuals who participate in the organization feel a sense of comfort and inclusion.

“People feel as though they have genuine friends and people who actually care about them.” Linke said. “This club is not about theatre, it is about being together, and having this deep and personal community.”

The show starts off by introducing the “Leading Player,” played by Kaitlin McLoud, and having illusory red lights make her into a shadow figure.

For those like me who have never seen “Pippin” or even knew what it was about, this introduction truly captivated the viewer from the beginning of the show. McLoud knew how to captivate the audience throughout the night, and I immediately felt immersed in the musical through her stage presence and her character’s dry humor, which was very funny.

The play itself was a play within a play, which, after the Leading Player’s part, I was able to grasp. Yes, you will be confused at some points in the play. No, do not dwell on it; that is the point. It makes you, as the audience, truly reflect on what is going on.

The director, senior Jackson Malenke, talks about how the program “is a show within a show,” and he mentions how the show is truly unique compared to other productions. The storyline was fast-paced and convoluted, and even writing this, I have not gotten a full understanding of all the moving parts, but all I know is that I loved it.

An important aspect to note is the adaptability of the performers. At one point, the actor playing the King reacted quickly when his belt popped off, and instead of stumbling with the malfunction, he found a way to mix in a joke with the musical by saying, “Don’t worry, I am wearing shorts.” Though these are college-aged performers, their adaptability and stage presence were beyond impressive.

The dance routines were one of the most captivating parts of the whole show. Through the immersive lights and silly choreography, I kept having to stop myself from dancing along.

Malenke mentioned that “the show is very, very dance heavy” and recommended watching out for the dancing before the show started. Thankfully, I took Malenke’s advice, as those numbers were the highlight of my night.

Don’t get started on Berthe’s character. She was mesmerizing. The actor who plays Berthe, Meena Ali, immediately needs to get onto Broadway. Her dance number, “No Time At All,” had me at a loss for words. It was riveting and dynamic. It seems as though Ali’s personality shines through the character Berthe, as when I interviewed her, I just kept wanting to ask questions.

“I love to make people laugh as much as I can,” Ali said. “I try to energize people in my day to day life, so I thought wait this kind of makes sense for the role to, so I just went over the top.”

The overall meaning of the show is extremely relevant to not only myself, but my peers as well. The story is framed around finding what you should pursue in life, and though the ending is romantic and not youthful, we all could take away something to reflect on.

Soul-searching and sticking to who you are instead of who you should be is important for college students to remember. Being in tune with your emotions is another lesson that this musical seems to push the audience to understand.

It was stated that the Thespians have done “Pippin” before, so don’t worry if you couldn’t catch it this time around. Maybe you’ll come back in 10 years to visit campus and be able to catch the Thespians put on another rendition of the musical.

“This is the fourth time we have done it, however, this is the ‘Pippin’ revival version, so it is different from the ones we did in the past,” Linke said.

Overall, between the cast, production and other members who played a part in producing this musical, they should all give themselves a huge pat on the back. I was truly impressed and thrilled to be a part of the audience.