A List Of Things I Think Are Cool

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A non-exhaustive list of things I find cool in myself or people around me:

A Consistent Routine

There is something so elegant about someone who has a set morning and night routine. It could be skincare, working out, making your morning coffee or even preparing and eating your overnight oats. Discipline is chic. Stability is chic.

Side Quests

As much as I love a good consistent morning and night routine, I thrive when I break my routine. When you break your routine, it really forces you to focus on what you’re doing. It could be studying at a new café, going to a random bar on a Thursday, learning how to ski or taking a spontaneous weekend trip. When you’re in a new environment, you can’t autopilot. You notice things. You become engaged. You learn how to be comfortable somewhere unfamiliar.

Hobbies That Consume You

Seeing my friends ramble on about their crochet patterns or which split they’re doing in the gym this month with such passion and fire in their eyes gives me an immense amount of joy.

Your Screen Time On Social Media Being Less Than Two Hours

Whenever someone tells me their screen time, I physically recoil at my own. As much as I love what my feed has curated itself into, the three days I deleted Instagram from my phone freed up an alarming amount of time. I suddenly had time to actually do things.

Physical Media

It could be records, physical books, printed photos or actual journals. I know Kindles are practical. I know the Notes app is convenient. But there’s something about holding a book in your hands or flipping through printed photos that feels intentional. My Notes app is chaotic. A journal feels curated. A bookshelf feels lived in. Choosing something tactile in a hyper-digital world is cool.

Digital Cameras

Knowing how to work with lighting. Figuring out your settings. Taking photos that feel like memories instead of content. It’s not about posting. It’s about archiving. Documenting your life and actually looking back at it is chic.

The Death of Aesthetics

We have hyper-labeled everything. Every micro-trend gets a name and a starter pack, and suddenly natural style disappears. Wearing what makes sense for you caving to your own likes and dislikes without being caged in.

Anklets

Maybe it’s beach nostalgia. Maybe it’s just subtlety. An anklet feels understated. You only notice it if you’re paying attention. It’s delicate, and I love the quiet details.

Band T-Shirts or Niche Pop Culture T-Shirts

Wearing a t-shirt with a logo from a movie, a band or a sport that you like really shows personal preference.

Vocabulary Expansion

I’ve become hyper-aware of how often I say “um” or “like” when I’m ranting. There’s something undeniably attractive about someone who can articulate exactly what they mean. An expansive diction is hot.

Being Aware of the World Around You

Reading headlines. Understanding what’s happening around the world. Having opinions that are backed up by facts.

Collecting Things

It could be collecting matchbooks, cool lighters or whatever you find visually aesthetic.

Personal Style

I’ve always been in awe of people who look unmistakably like themselves. If you see a specific outfit, jewelry piece or even makeup look and think of someone, that’s personal style.

Handwritten Notes

Remember the notes we used to pass during class? Something like that. It’s the handwritten cards or random drawings that feel so intimate.

Smelling Good

I often find myself constantly gravitating to things that smell good. It could be someone’s perfume or cologne. Entering my room and smelling the incense is gratifying after a long day.

Leather Jackets

Leather jackets tend to look good with anything, it could be paired with a skirt and some boots or an oversized t-shirt and jeans.

Listening to Albums