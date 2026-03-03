A Journey Through Penn State THON

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mollie Baduini

Everyone talks about the invisible strings in their lives: the coincidental connections or perfect timing that brought them to their best friend or soulmate. The string that led me to THON and to the people who would become my family was not invisible; it was bright red.

Every THON volunteer knows the mission statement by heart: “THON is a student-run philanthropy committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. Our mission is to provide emotional and financial support, spread awareness, and ensure funding for critical research—all in pursuit of a cure.” This statement is more than something we say at the start of every committee meeting, it’s something that has shaped my four years at Penn State.

My journey through THON has been marked by continuous growth—beginning as a committee member and evolving into leadership roles where I’ve mentored others, contributed to new initiatives and shaped the experience for hundreds of students. It was never my dream or my intention to get so involved with THON, it was a natural calling that brought me to where I now stand as a second-time captain.

When I came to Penn State, my friend Lindsey told me that if I could only become involved with one organization at PSU, it needed to be THON. I listened, of course, and after my first-ever committee meeting, I knew she was right.

I began my journey as an Entertainment Committee Member in my freshman year. I was so excited to be part of something bigger than myself, but I didn’t know how much better it could get. I loved the behind-the-scenes of THON, getting to see how thousands come together to create something so special and to watch the Bryce Jordan Center (BJC) be transformed from setup to teardown.

After spending time at the BJC THON Weekend, I knew I had to do it again. Sophomore year, I was a Rules and Regulations (R&R) Committee Member, responsible for keeping the BJC safe and secure. Everyone knows R&R by the red shirts they wear during the weekend, and also as the ones telling students to stay out of the aisles and settling arguments between organizations, but to me, R&R is so much more.

During the final four hours of THON Weekend 2024, I was holding a rope line with my committee by the stage. During the Celebration of Life video, I was sobbing, with my committee members too far away to hug. A Four Diamonds Family mother came up to me, hugged me, and told me about her son, Colby, who had passed away. This is a moment I have never forgotten.

My sophomore year captain, Camille, encouraged me to apply to be a captain, and I knew it was something I had to do. I applied to be a Rules and Regulations Captain, and after some loud knocks on the door to my apartment, I became a General Organization Liaison.

As a General Organization Fundraising Liaison, I was the fundraising liaison to over 50 general organizations at Penn State, helping them raise thousands in support of THON through safe and creative fundraising strategies. I also had the honor of leading a committee of 28 individuals and preparing them to work security at the BJC during THON Weekend. Shoutout to my amazing committee, WoR&Rkman 9 to 5: you rock.

Being part of the Fundraising Outreach Team (FOutreach, as we call it), was something truly spectacular. I never would’ve thought I’d become so close to nine other captains and that they would become the family I didn’t know I needed.

One of the most unforgettable moments of that particular THON Weekend was the opportunity to stand on stage in front of 10,000+ spectators and volunteers to recognize the fundraising achievements of our General Organizations, in collaboration with my captain counterparts.

A moment I will never forget was watching the total reveal during THON Weekend 2025. In this moment, I got to see the impact of my passion and dedication, and I felt a sense of pride like no other. Seeing how thousands of Penn State students can unite for a common goal was incredible. I could not be prouder to be part of such a life-changing organization.

Being a THON Captain is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so getting the chance to do it all again meant everything to me. This year, I was fortunate enough to have a position on Rules and Regulations again as the Fundraising Development Coordinator. I led a team of four incredible captains in reviewing and approving alternative fundraising methods, including fundraisers, donation boxes and canvassing trips.

After watching my co-captain, Abby, donate her hair during THON 2025, I knew I wanted to do the same for my last THON Weekend as a student. Luckily, I got the chance to donate 12 inches of my hair to Wigs For Kids onstage during THON Weekend 2026, alongside my co-captain, Clare.

As a senior, I felt that donating my hair during THON Weekend was the perfect culmination of my THON journey. THON has given me so much, and I wanted to give back in every way I could. Donating my hair was one more way that I could give back to THON and to the kids who make everything we do worthwhile.

70 hours in the BJC later, and my last THON as a student was complete. It was a bittersweet moment for me knowing that my work was done within the organization from the student volunteer side. I would do it all again if I had the chance to.

THON creates the most welcoming community I’ve ever seen, and over the past four years, it has become clear to me that this organization creates a family. I truly believe that if there’s one organization you should join at Penn State, it’s THON. THON has given me so much, and as Derek Nesbit (of the William Sweger Family) says, “No matter what life gives you, give more back,” so I will continue to give my all FTK.

Thank you, THON. For The Kids, forever.