This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The characters of “Girls” are so hard to put into one box, as they go through so many plot lines and change so much throughout the seasons. Everyone has something they can learn from each girl, no matter how destructive they may be at times. Here’s a guide to finding out which girl you relate to most.

Hannah

Hannah Horvath, also known as the voice of our generation, is for the girls who have a deep passion for life– and a slight god complex. Hannah is for the girls who want to collect as many experiences as they can, no matter how unhinged it might be. You have always known exactly who you are and always come back to yourself after every phase of life. Always having something to say means that you likely choose a career in writing, law, or the arts because you cannot imagine moving through life without the ability to express yourself. Your quirks make you more lovable, and that also makes people overlook your inability to make good choices in life.

Marnie

Marnie is the most complex character to me. If you are Marnie, you are probably the “mom” of your friend group. Being highly ambitious, you have a clear picture of what you want your life to look like. The only problem is that what you actually need and the idea of life you have in your mind don’t necessarily match. Marnie is for the girls who want to have it all but don’t know how. Some people go to therapy, but Marnie goes to her friend’s ex-boyfriend. As a chronic relationship hopper, she tends to cope with her life problems by dating the first guy who is nice to her. However, as frustrated as you get with her, her empathic nature stops you from disliking her. Her friends can always count on her to give advice and pick up the pieces when things don’t go according to plan.

Shoshana

Shosh is easily the most likable character, in my opinion. When things get chaotic, she seems to be the only one who has her head on her shoulders and can clock the people around her when they get off track. However, she also tends to be overlooked by the people in her life. If you’re Shosh, you are most likely a bubbly personality whom your friends lean on (a bit too much sometimes). You want to feel appreciated by people who don’t quite understand you and want more from your life than it currently offers you. Shosh knows who she is, but struggles to express herself at times.

Jessa