A Girl’s Guide to DVSN

Every Thursday night at Champs, Penn State’s beloved downtown bar, the air buzzes with excitement as students flock to experience Dollar Vodka Soda Night (DVSN).

You can let loose on the dance floor while sipping your delicious vodka sodas alongside your besties and fellow Nittany Lions. With DJ Yemi spinning the latest hits, it’s no wonder this weekly tradition has become a favorite among students. But before you head out, here’s your ultimate guide to making the most of your DVSN experience.

the calm before the storm

Getting ready with my girls before going out is the most enjoyable part of my night. It is strangely peaceful. My roommates and I bring our makeup and hair products out into the living room and blast some music while sipping some wine and powdering ourselves up. When it comes to DVSN your outfit should be fun but comfortable. Here are some outfit ideas to get you started: The Mini Skirt and Boot Look : A mini skirt paired with knee-high boots? Yes, please! This combo is all about fierce and fun. Try a cargo or a loose cotton skirt for an edgy twist.

: A mini skirt paired with knee-high boots? Yes, please! This combo is all about fierce and fun. Try a cargo or a loose cotton skirt for an edgy twist. Corsets and Jeans : Corsets are such a chic choice. Pair one with your favorite jeans for an effortlessly stylish look. Opt for high-waisted jeans to create that hourglass silhouette or some low-rise jeans for more of the street style look.

: Corsets are such a chic choice. Pair one with your favorite jeans for an effortlessly stylish look. Opt for high-waisted jeans to create that hourglass silhouette or some low-rise jeans for more of the street style look. Plain Tee : A basic long or short-sleeved top is a wardrobe staple but we love her. She’s versatile and can be dressed up or down.

: A basic long or short-sleeved top is a wardrobe staple but we love her. She’s versatile and can be dressed up or down. Layer Up : Since the weather can be unpredictable, consider wearing a denim or leather jacket. It’s perfect for when you step outside or when the bar gets chilly. You could also try a cropped bomber jacket for a more edgy vibe.

: Since the weather can be unpredictable, consider wearing a denim or leather jacket. It’s perfect for when you step outside or when the bar gets chilly. You could also try a cropped bomber jacket for a more edgy vibe. Accessorize: Don’t forget the power of accessories. Statement earrings, layered necklaces and cute little purses can elevate your look. Just make sure your accessories are dance-friendly.

Pregaming

Once you’re all glammed up and ready to go, it’s time to gather your girls and get the party started. This is the perfect moment to bond with friends and amp up your energy for the night ahead. Queue up some fresh tracks or nostalgic throwbacks to set the mood while you sip on your favorite drinks. Here are some tips to make your pre-game truly unforgettable:

Curate a Playlist: Great music is essential for a fun pre-game. Compile all your favorite songs into a playlist that will keep everyone energized and ready to dance.

Mix Up Some Cocktails: Looking for a fun pre-game drink? Let me help you get creative with some simple cocktails at home. Consider fruity vodka mixers or signature shots to enjoy together. One of my favorites is the Blueberry Pie Bomb inspired by Champs. All you need is blueberry Red Bull, RumChata and vanilla vodka. Just mix the RumChata and vanilla vodka in a shot glass, chase it with the blueberry Red Bull, and thank me later. Games: No pre-game is complete without a fun card game to get the night started. Kings Cup is always a favorite—each card brings a new rule, like “Waterfall” or “Never Have I Ever,” turning simple drinks into hilarious challenges. It’s the perfect way to break the ice and get everyone in the mood to party. If you’re feeling adventurous, switch it up with Ride the Bus. It’s a fast-paced guessing game where one wrong move means taking a sip. Both games keep the energy high and the drinks flowing, setting the stage for Dollar Vodka Soda Night at Champs.

Cocktail Pregame

the essential dvsn checklist

Before you head to Champs, here are a few essentials you won’t want to forget: Cash : Since drinks are only a dollar, bring some cash to make transactions quick and easy. Have your small bills ready — no one wants to hold up the line fumbling for change.

: Since drinks are only a dollar, bring some cash to make transactions quick and easy. Have your small bills ready — no one wants to hold up the line fumbling for change. ID : Don’t forget your ID; it’s a must for entry. Double-check that it’s in a safe place before you leave.

: Don’t forget your ID; it’s a must for entry. Double-check that it’s in a safe place before you leave. Phone : Ensure your phone is charged for all those cute group selfies and videos on the dance floor. Consider portable chargers for a power boost if you’re planning to stay out late.

: Ensure your phone is charged for all those cute group selfies and videos on the dance floor. Consider portable chargers for a power boost if you’re planning to stay out late. Comfortable Shoes : You’ll likely be on your feet dancing the night away, so choose shoes that won’t hurt your feet. Opt for sneakers or boots that provide support while still looking fabulous.

: You’ll likely be on your feet dancing the night away, so choose shoes that won’t hurt your feet. Opt for sneakers or boots that provide support while still looking fabulous. Small Bag: Choose a small purse or clutch to keep your essentials safe while dancing. Make sure it’s big enough for your phone, cash, ID and lipgloss for touch-ups.

extra tips for a great dvsn