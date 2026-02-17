A Girls Guide To Bullet Journaling

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you ever feel like your life is a whirlwind of to-do lists, random thoughts and responsibilities all scribbled onto random pieces of paper? Then bullet journaling might be for you. A planner, tracker, diary and creative outlet all in one.

A bullet journal is a personal space where you can track your habits, plan your life and let your creativity run wild. When you’re a busy student, having something that’s customizable can take a little bit of stress off your plate.

If you’re not sure how to start, here’s your guide to bullet journaling.

Where to Start Start simple; you don’t need fancy pens or notebooks. Grab a notebook, such as dotted, grid or blank paper, along with some pens and markers. Then, get started: A simple habit tracker or weekly spread is always a good place to start. Personalization Make it personal to you. Some people prefer aesthetic layouts with colorful doodles and stickers, while others prefer a minimalist approach with clean, functional pages. Choose whichever style works best for you, and remember it’s always customizable, so don’t be scared to experiment with different styles. How to Track Your bullet journal can be anything you make it, but don’t copy trendy logs that won’t help you, you want logs that make your life easier and more organized. Some common spreads to get started with include: Mood Trackers Habit Trackers Goal Setting Reading Logs Monthly Calendars Be Creative While bullet journals are very functional, they’re not just for planning. It’s a place for you to express yourself, your feelings and your thoughts. Use your journal as an outlet and make it a nightly ritual to destress; it can be very therapeutic. Make It a Habit Like any planner, a bullet journal only works if you stay consistent. Setting aside 5-10 minutes a day, or even a week, will help you stay organized. But, it’s also okay to miss a couple of days. There are no rules. Don’t Stress It doesn’t have to be perfect, and it’s okay to make mistakes. Experiment with different styles colors and fonts. Your spreads won’t be perfect the first time; embrace it. My Favorite Supplies I’ve tried lots of bullet journaling supplies and found a few favorites. That said, just because I use them doesn’t mean you have to. For highlights and markers, I recommend Mildliner highlighters Tombow markers and Crayola Markers. My go-to choices for pens are Pentel EnerGel and Pilot G2 Premium Gel pens. Lastly, if you’re new to felt-tip or brush pens, try the Tombow Fudenosuke Brush Pen or the Sakura Pigma Micro Pen. How to Spice Up Your Journal If you want your journal to be more fun, try adding in some different fonts when writing. I always like doing calligraphy. You can use washi tape and stickers to add some pops of color and prints to your spreads. Adding moments from your life, such as a Polaroid or a concert ticket, will give it a personal touch.

Your bullet journal doesn’t have to be complicated; it’s a tool that blends creativity and organization.

Whether you’re tracking classes goals or habits, a bullet journal gives you a personal touch while managing your life. Go grab a notebook and some pens and get started.