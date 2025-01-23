This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Moving to college is a big change for all of us. We are told these are the monumental building blocks of our life. In addition, so much is expected of us in such a short period and it can be overwhelming.

For most people starting college, it’s their first time away from home, and it’s completely common to catch a case of homesickness.

As someone who moved a nine-hour plane ride away from home, I know the feeling pretty well.

I present to you A Freshman Girl’s Guide to combating homesickness. Here are my biggest tips:

Call Your Family

Feeling alone is more than normal when you’re in a new place and it’s always comforting to hear a familiar voice. If you put in the effort to call someone, they will probably answer 80% of the time. I personally call my mom every day. I certainly talk her ear off but having these conversations makes me feel at ease when I’m missing home. I find it helpful to also talk about how you’re feeling. Having the privilege of confiding in someone is something no one should pass up. Feeling out of place or sad about being away from home is normal. Your feelings are completely valid, and talking about them is a great way to shake those feelings away. Keeping in contact with hometown friends is also extremely relieving. Maintaining those connections will help your overall being in the long run. And it’s always fun to update each other on all of the new things you’re each experiencing. I recently had a dream, and all my friends were in it, which was truly cruel when I was so far from them. Simply sending a text saying I missed them sparked a heartfelt conversation. A small gesture goes a long way in keeping close friendships.

Build a routine

Building different habits and establishing a routine will help you familiarize yourself with your new environment and keep you from thinking about home. I still like to do things I do at home, like going to the gym. College gyms can be terrifying, but being able to do something I enjoy makes me feel secure and confident. Being involved in various clubs around campus is also a big part of my routine. A part of meeting people in college is getting involved. Not only will you meet people with similar interests as you, but being busy is a great distraction. Look for any involvement fairs around your campus or search your campus’s website. This is a very low-stakes task. The worst that could happen is you hate it and never have to do that again.

Create a home away from home

Indulging in things that remind you of home is such a small thing that will help your homesickness immensely. Decorate your living space with pictures or trinkets that represent something special to you. We’re in college nine months out of the year, so take the extra step to personalize your dorm to make it feel less like a jail cell and more like home. I have pictures of my hometown friends and family on a corkboard in my dorm, as well as my favorite stuffed animal on my bed. Making your room cozy and giving it a home feel will give you the comfort you need. This also ties in with my last tip, but doing the same things you did at home will blend your two worlds. It can be as simple as keeping up with a hobby or activities you did with people at home. Watch a TV show you used to watch with your best friend or listen to music that reminds you of home. At first, partaking in these activities can have you reminiscing about home, but you will soon feel the connection to this once-beloved task.

Don’t dwell on failed experiences

You are not going to do everything right the first time, and that’s okay. You learn, adapt and grow. Keep this mindset when trying to make friends in college. You are going to meet so many people and you may only ever have that single interaction with them. You may even find yourself not speaking to many people daily. Do not get discouraged. I have had a number of these one-off encounters during the beginning half of my first semester. I’ve just learned to move on. It is a hard pill to swallow at first, but you need to get out of this distraught mindset. Dwelling on these experiences will only make you feel bad and question yourself. This will lead to thinking of the close friendships you easily establish at home. Some things are simply not meant to be. You can’t rush into things. The right people will come when you least expect it.

Enjoy yourself and the opportunity presented to you