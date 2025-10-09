9 Niche Halloween Costumes To Inspire Your 2025 Costume Lineup

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Halloween draws closer, it gets harder and harder to choose a costume that you’re actually excited about, won’t break the bank and won’t be worn by five other girls at the same party. Here are nine niche Halloween costumes that are easy to do, cute and recognizable.

Mia thermopolis A princess? Shut up! Travel back to 2001 with this iconically beautiful costume, put together with just a few items. You’ll need a white strapless dress, white gloves, a tiara, headphones and a pair of sunglasses, and before you know it, you’ll be the future queen of Genovia. barden bella Wish you had joined an a cappella group at the involvement fair? Want to have an excuse to sing Ace of Base’s “The Sign” all night? Then a Barden Bella costume from “Pitch Perfect” is the aca-perfect costume for you. With just a white button-up, a navy blue skirt and jacket and a yellow scarf, your a cappella dreams can come true for the night. The princess and the pea For all the princesses in State College waiting to let their true nature show, “The Princess and the Pea” is the right costume for you. To show off your true inner princess, you’ll need a pink dress, a pink sleep mask, a tiara and a pea plush. Alternatively, this could be done with you as the princess and your partner as the pea, making for an adorable couples costume. fancy nancy On the other hand, for all the whimsical divas out there, dressing up as the icon “Fancy Nancy” is sure to fulfill your childhood dreams. This costume is easily customizable, offering a wide range of styles and accessory options, all while being recognizable. Grab your feather boa, lots of eccentric jewelry and add as many colors and sparkles as you can. a bad case of the stripes “A Bad Case of the Stripes” makes for a wonderful costume: quickly recognizable but not overdone. Pop a pink bow in your hair, paint your face in rainbow stripes, grab a thermometer and slip on a white tank top. Just make sure you eat your lima beans before going out. Joan of Arc Add some edge to your Halloween night with a Joan of Arc costume, paying homage to the patron saint herself. Drape some chainmail over your head, slip on a silver dress and sport a fearsome sword to complete the look. A costume to cement your ‘cool girl’ status, you’re sure to draw people’s attention all night long. coraline Combining just the right amount of spooky with fun, dressing up as Coraline is sure to grab you compliments. Coraline’s kooky spirit and iconic get-up can be easily replicated with a yellow rain jacket, a red skirt, striped tights and a cross-body bag. If you want to go the extra mile, you could even get a blue wig to complete the look. medieval princess Wish the Renaissance faire lasted all year-round? A medieval princess costume is the perfect way to ensure your royalty status is known campus-wide. Paired with the signature pointed hat, any long dress will do the trick, allowing you to live out all of your princess fantasies. Make sure you don’t leave your carrier pigeon at home. If you give a mouse a cookie Tailor-made for all the cutesy girls out there who would die for a chocolate chip cookie, dressing up as “If You Give A Mouse a Cookie” is the right choice. Put together with a pair of overalls, a white tank top, mouse ears and a cookie, this costume is easily doable and gives you a treat to snack on throughout the night. If you choose this costume, make sure you keep a glass of milk and a straw on hand, just in case.

This Halloween, skip the basic and embrace the niche. Halloween can be the most exciting time of the year when you have a costume you love, so wear what you want, no matter how niche. I hope these costume ideas inspire you to make this a Halloween you will never forget.