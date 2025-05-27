Once the nerdy girl reading at recess, I’m now the college senior still carrying a book in my bag “just in case.” I’ve already read 14 books in 2025, and with summer around the corner, I’m here to help you find your next favorite read.
Whether you’re beach-bound or curled up in your childhood bedroom, these books are perfect for unwinding between internships, classes, or long shifts. Here are nine books I’ve actually read and loved that belong on every college woman’s summer reading list.
- “The Summer of Broken Rules” by K.L. Walther (4.75/5)
-
Swiftie-coded and sun-soaked, this book is friends to lovers perfection. It weaves grief, family, and first love into a story that feels nostalgic, chaotic, healing and perfectly like summer. I loved the balance of humor and emotional depth, the strong character development, and the moments that made me laugh through tears. It’s fast-paced, heartwarming, and so readable.
- “Just for summer” by abby Jimenez (4/5)
-
A romcom meets found family in this story about personal growth and emotional healing. There were a few slow parts, but overall, it’s witty, charming, sweet and touches on important topics like mental health and childhood trauma.
It’s a great poolside pick with lovable characters and a genuine heart.
- “the seven year slip” by Ashley Poston (5/5)
-
This might just be my favorite romance ever. As someone who works in PR and adores books, I saw so much of myself in the protagonist.
It’s a beautiful mix of magical realism and emotional depth, with laugh-out-loud lines, gasp-worthy twists and an ending that made me cry in the best way. It is whimsical, reflective and utterly unforgettable.
- the Debutantes Duology by Jennifer Lynn Barnes: “Little White Lies” (3.75/5) & “Deadly Little Scandals” (5/5)
-
If you love secrets, high society drama and strong female leads, this mystery series is a must. The first book was fun but didn’t wow me.
The second, however, was faster paced, full of shocking twists, and deeply satisfying. I’m a sucker for secret societies and found family, and this duology delivered.
- “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab (5/5)
-
A poetic, magical story that’s hard to describe and even harder to forget. The writing is breathtaking, and Addie’s story, which spans centuries and emotions, asks what it means to be remembered.
I felt it dragged a little in the middle, but the journey is so worth it. A haunting tale of immortality, identity and love.
- “The Kiss Quotient” by Helen Hoang (5/5)
-
This book is clever, sex-positive and full of romantic tension. I never saw the plot twists coming, and the chemistry between the characters felt so real. It’s also a beautiful reminder that love looks different for everyone and that’s something worth celebrating.
- “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood (5/5)
-
A must-read, especially for women navigating today’s world. This dystopian classic is disturbing, thought-provoking and eerily relevant. It took me a while to get through, but pairing it with the audiobook helped. The ending shook me and I still think about it. This book truly changes you.
- “Sunrise on the Reaping” by Suzanne Collins (5/5)
-
The latest Hunger Games prequel is a heart-shattering masterpiece. As a longtime fan, reading Haymitch’s backstory was devastating and eye-opening. I thought I was prepared (spoiler: I wasn’t).
This book made me love and mourn Haymitch in equal measure. Read it before the movie drops this fall.
- “Crazy House” by James Patterson and Gabrielle Charbonnet (5/5)
-
Underrated and addicting, this dystopian duology is fast, dark, and suspenseful. It’s perfect if you’re not in the mood for romance. With high stakes drama, resilient siblings and twists you won’t see coming, it’s the kind of book that keeps you up way past bedtime.
Whether you’re reclaiming your inner bookworm or just need something better than doom-crolling, I hope one of these titles makes it to your summer stack. Happy reading!