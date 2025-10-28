8 Fall Oufit Trends Penn Staters Are Loving

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trees are changing colors and leaves are falling in State College, meaning it is time for fall clothing items to make their way back into the daily lineup. Whether the aesthetic is cozy, sporty or sophisticated, Penn State students are showcasing their favorite fall outfit trends.

Light Sweaters & Cardigans

Sweaters and cardigans are a fall staple. They are versatile and can be styled to match different aesthetics. You can easily throw on a simple sweater in the morning with a pair of jeans or leggings and be up and out the door in less than 10 minutes. If you want a little more complexity, accessorizing with jewelry and belts can help elevate your look. Cardigans are a good option if you enjoy layering. Leaving some of the buttons undone to show a cute tank or t-shirt underneath can help make your look more dynamic.

POlka Dots

Polka dots have been on the come up around campus. Big or small, the simple yet adorable pattern adds extra flare to any outfit. Polka dots can be worn anywhere. A comfy set with polka dots for class, a chic polka dot top to go out in, or even blue and white polka dots on gamedays.

Ballet flats

Ballet flats are a rising trend around Penn State. Whether you want to wear them for comfort, walking around campus or for more formal academic events, they are a cute and versatile shoe. I have noticed many girls around campus pairing them with looser jeans to look more casual, but have also seen ballet flats been paired with skirts and dresses for game day or a dinner with friends.

Denim

Denim is a huge trend this fall. Whether it’s one article of denim or denim-on-denim looks, they are all over campus. Jean jackets are a staple and can be worn with matching jeans, sweats, leggings and much more. They are simple but can be included in many different outfit styles. I have also seen denim skirts or tops be worn by the girlies for a fun night out on the town.

Sambas

Sambas are a great shoe to wear year-round but are especially popular at the beginning of fall. They’re a perfect casual sneaker that offers a more stylish option while maintaining the comfort of running shoes. Sambas come in many different colorways and can either add an additional pop of color to a basic outfit or be paired with another article of clothing you are wearing.

Stripes

Stripes are another pattern that have been popular around campus. They add an extra pop of color as well as another visual interest. Stripes provide a balance between a subtle and big statement. They are not overpowering but are a perfect way to add texture to your outfit. Stripes can also give off a preppy or academia vibe, making them so much more versatile to fit every Penn State girlies aesthetic.

UGGS

UGGS are a staple. They remain a trendy shoe that are comfortable and cute. UGGS can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. I’ve seen them paired with sweats for a chill, comfy vibe, as well as with jeans and a sweater for a more put-together fall look.

Sweat sets