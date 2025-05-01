This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Whether it’s April showers, a melancholy summer storm or a foggy fall drizzle, rainy days are sprinkled all throughout the year.

The gloominess of a rainy day can be mildly depressing, but music that matches the characteristically somber vibes can romanticize being stuck inside or even the bottoms of your pant-legs being soaked from walking to-and-from class.

Compiled below are seven ultimate rainy day songs that perfectly capture the essence of a dark and dreary rainy day, no matter the season.

“When the Sun Hits” – Slowdive

Slowdive’s entire “discography” is utterly enchanting, though “When the Sun Hits” is a must-listen whenever the forecast calls for rain. The song has a nostalgic feel to it, reminiscent of childhood rainy days and the smell of the coming precipitation. As the beat drops and all of Slowdive’s raw Shoegaze instrumentals come together, it truly feels like sunbeams breaking through the clouds, acting as the hopeful transition from gloom to bloom on your playlist.

“I Still Do” – The Cranberries

The unique and captivating voice of Dolores O’Riordan in “I Still Do” creates an experience full of mystery and longing, perfect for looking out in the distance from the window of your car as rain peppers the window. The Cranberries cultivate a dark feeling within this song, different from some of their more uplifting indie-rock pieces. “I Still Do” harbors feelings of desperation and yearning through its chord progression and lyrical development, though concludes in acceptance of what is meant to be. Come to terms with the dim and cloudy skies with the addition of this song to your rotation.

“How Soon is Now?” – The SMiths

Another piece with a mysterious sounding composition, “How Soon is Now?” can drown out those lazy, rained-in feelings with its wavy synths and dreamy guitar sequences. The Smiths create an atmospheric experience within this song, which mixes expertly with a foggy October evening after a day of autumnal rain. Morrissey’s unique vocals blend with the whimsical backtrack, emulating the dark aesthetic of the fall and lighting up your playlist like a crack of lightning.

“Serpentskirt” – Cocteau Twins

The Cocteau Twins represent the duality of art, creating pieces that feel like the summer breeze to ones that have an eccentric edge to them that makes them simply captivating. “Serpentskirt” is a part of the latter, the undecipherable lyrics pairing with the velvety guitar riffs culminating into a transformative experience that can be inspiring on a dull, rainy afternoon. Take a listen to some of the other songs by the Cocteau Twins that can also bring about memories of warm, sunny days and clear blue skies.

“Younger than you” – Whirr

As the rain falls casting a steady beat, “Younger Than You” can drum along with its raw guitar instrumentals and guttural lyrics. Feelings of nostalgia and yearning course throughout the song, its muted alternative-rock style pairing perfectly with overcast skies and murky puddles. Listen during a long drive or stare at the ceiling from your bed to capitalize on the gloomy vibes of a day stuck rained in.

“Tear” – The Smashing Pumpkins

Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins uses his raspy tone to impose raw feeling on his listeners, which is no different in “Tear.” This track combines multiple elements, from a slow buildup to a breakdown of instruments, to a bridge that perfectly transitions from verse to verse. Throughout each second of the song, it evokes curious feelings and a sense of mystique, able to spice up your rainy day.

“To Wish Impossible Things” – The Cure