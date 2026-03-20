Seven Things That Shock International Students About American Colleges

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving to study in the United States can feel exciting, but also a little confusing at first. Many international students arrive expecting something similar to what they have seen in movies — big campuses, football games and dorm life. But once classes actually start, many small things about American college culture can be surprising.

Here are seven things that often shock international students when they first arrive at Penn State or other U.S. colleges.

. Professors Want You to Speak in Class In many countries, classes are mostly lecture-based, with students listening quietly and taking notes. In the U.S., participation is often expected. Professors may ask questions during class and encourage students to share opinions. For international students, raising your hand and speaking in front of everyone can feel intimidating at first. But over time, many realize that discussion is actually a big part of learning in American classrooms. . Calling Professors by Their First Name In some cultures, addressing teachers formally is extremely important. Students might use titles like “Professor” or “Doctor” at all times. In the U.S., some professors introduce themselves by their first name and encourage students to use it. For many international students, this can feel strange at first because it seems too informal. . The Huge Sports Culture College sports are a massive part of American campus life. Football games, tailgates and school spirit can feel overwhelming for students who didn’t grow up with that culture. At Penn State, events like football games at Beaver Stadium bring tens of thousands of students together. For international students, the energy, traditions and crowds can be unforgettable. . Office Hours Are Actually for Students When professors say they have “office hours,” they mean it. Students are encouraged to stop by, ask questions and discuss assignments. In many countries, students rarely interact with professors outside class. But in American universities, office hours are often the best way to get help and build relationships with professors. . Campus Clubs and Activities Another surprise is how many clubs and organizations exist on campus. From academic clubs to cultural groups and media organizations, there are hundreds of options. For many international students, joining clubs becomes one of the easiest ways to make friends and feel more connected to campus life. . The Amount of Reading and Homework Even if students only take four or five classes, the amount of weekly work can be intense. Readings, projects and participation assignments often require constant preparation. This academic structure can be surprising for students who are used to fewer assignments but more emphasis on final exams. . How Friendly People Can Be One of the most unexpected things many international students notice is how easily people start conversations. Classmates might introduce themselves on the first day, invite you to study together or chat before class. At first, it may feel unusual, but these small interactions often make it easier for international students to build friendships and feel at home on campus.

Studying abroad always comes with moments of culture shock, but those moments often become the most memorable parts of the experience. Over time, many international students discover that these differences are what make studying in the U.S. both challenging and rewarding.