7 Refreshing Drinks to Cool You Off This Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

When the summer heat is unbearable, having the perfect drink can improve everything.

Whether you are relaxing by the pool, throwing a backyard barbecue or just trying to stay cool on a hot afternoon, these refreshing drinks are exactly what you need.

Here are seven tasty options to help you chill out and enjoy the sun.

Iced Mint Lemonade There’s nothing quite like a tall glass of iced mint lemonade on a hot day. The combination of tart lemon and cool mint is incredibly refreshing. To make it, blend fresh lemon juice, mint leaves, sugar (or honey) and lots of ice. Garnish with a sprig of mint or a lemon slice for an extra touch. You can even swap sugar for agave syrup to make it a bit healthier. Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon Cucumber Watermelon Juice This drink is like summer in a glass. Cucumber and watermelon are both hydrating and naturally light, making them perfect partners. Blend fresh watermelon chunks with cucumber slices, add a splash of lime or lemon juice and pour over ice. It’s light, incredibly hydrating and looks as good as it tastes. Bonus: it’s packed with vitamins and antioxidants. Coconut Pineapple Cooler Coconut water is incredibly hydrating; it is described as nature’s electrolyte drink, which is so important for the summer. When blended with pineapple juice, it tastes like an amazing tropical cooler. Simply mix equal parts coconut water and pineapple juice over ice and you’ve got a quick and healthy drink that feels like a copycat piña colada with every sip. Classic Arnold Palmer An Arnold Palmer, half iced tea, half lemonade, is a timeless summer favorite. It is simple, nostalgic and refreshing. To make it, brew some black tea, squeeze some fresh lemons and mix them with a little sweetener. Serve it with lots of ice for the perfect summer drink that can easily be shared. Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon Sparkling strawbasil If you want to feel fancy without much effort, you can try this sparkling strawberry basil mix. Mash a few strawberries and basil leaves in a glass and add ice. Then top with sparkling water or a lemon-lime soda if you want it sweeter. It is fruity and bubbly, which is perfect for sipping on a hot summer day. Sweet cream vanilla cold brew Iced coffee is a must for the ultimate summer treat. Start with a smooth cold brew, which you can either make it at home by steeping coarse coffee grounds overnight or pick up a ready-made bottle (which is what I usually do). Add a splash of vanilla syrup for sweetness, then top it off with homemade sweet cream. You can make the sweet cream by mixing heavy cream with a little milk and vanilla extract. Pour the mixture over ice, and you’ll have a café-worthy drink that’s rich, silky and refreshingly cold. It’s the perfect balance of bold coffee flavor and sweet, creamy goodness. Photo by Demi DeHerrera from Unsplash Iced Matcha banana smoothie This is an iced matcha and smoothie hybrid, making it so refreshing and filling. Blend together 1 frozen banana, a teaspoon of matcha powder, a splash of hot water (to dissolve the matcha) and your favorite milk (almond, oat or regular). Add a little honey or maple syrup for sweetness if needed. Blend until smooth then pour it over ice. It’s energizing, nutrient-packed and has that subtle matcha kick with the natural creaminess of banana. Elevating any matcha latte you’ve had. Photo by Matcha and CO on Unsplash

I seriously love making fun drinks in the summer; having a refreshing drink in my hand makes the heat more bearable and keeps a smile on my face.

These are my go-to picks when I need to cool down, wake up or just treat myself.