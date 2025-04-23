The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s finally spring, and the end of the school year is in sight. Dreams of warmer weather, tanning in the sun and spontaneous trips to the beach or the city take up the space where homework, midterm exams and studying should be.

Many of us, as summer approaches, will make plans to get in the car and make a journey to our hometowns. As a way to break up the second semester slump, consider adding new songs to your road trip playlist that may take you on an exotic adventure or to see an old friend or to the four walls of your childhood bedroom.

The following songs are staples to every road trip, allowing for sing-alongs and good vibes, no matter how long the drive.

“Free Bird” – Lynyrd Skynyrd With the perfect slow build-up and signature riff for aggressive air-guitars, “Free Bird” is a necessary addition to your playlist (if it’s not there already). The song starts very mellow before increasing in pace, culminating in an explosion of sound that is reminiscent of freedom and discovery. Roll down the windows and turn the volume up, letting the open road take you as the sounds of electric guitars and raspy vocals drift from your car. “What’s Up?” – 4 Non Blondes If you do not need a road trip playlist, “What’s Up?” is just as good as a signature karaoke song. Sing along to silky smooth vocals and intriguing lyrics, keeping you awake if you’re on the last leg of your journey. Add this song to your playlist to make everlasting memories with friends or remind you of the trip you’ve embarked on. “Ventura Highway” – America America’s entire “discography” could have made this list, but “Ventura Highway” is simply a classic and characteristic of a movie-like road trip. Despite the title including the word “highway,” the smooth guitars and easy lyricism about the summertime make this song a pleasant addition to your trip’s soundtrack. “Tiny Dancer” – Elton John “Count the headlights on the highway,” sings Elton John in “Tiny Dancer.” No worries, you can sing along too. “Tiny Dancer” is one of John’s best tracks, telling the story of the “seamstress for the band.” His recognizable tone and the melodic use of instruments create a masterpiece that is perfect for a long drive sing-along. “Wicked Game” – Chris Isaak A mystical, whimsical and somewhat romantic piece to break up the noise and ease your soul as the open road captivates your vision. The soft voice of Chris Isaak paired with the sounds of the road ahead of you makes for the perfect combination, along with the dreamy instrumental breaks throughout “Wicked Game.” If in need of a “noise break” while on your journey, this is your song. “Thoroughfare” – Ethel Cain “Hey, do you want to see the west with me?” Ethel Cain answers this question and invites you along with her on her journey to California, where she comes face-to-face with herself and a possible new lover in “Thoroughfare.” This song has a country element paired with a rock breakdown that comes together for nine minutes of heaven. Add this song to your playlist for daydreams of a secret road trip to a new location, or just to indulge in a melodically delicious track.

No matter where you’re headed, take yourself all the way with good tunes and a positive spirit. These songs will remind you that the best is yet to come, making for the perfect, most “coming-of-age” road trip of your young adulthood.