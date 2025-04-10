The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Spring is right around the corner, meaning we can finally start to peel off all of our layers. It also means we no longer have to be stuck inside all the time, hiding away from the cold.

After months of cold dreary days and awaiting the sunlight, it is finally here. The best way to celebrate is to spend time outside. Here are a few ways to enjoy the nice weather and spend time outside.

Cameron Smith / Her Campus

Take a Walk After having to workout indoors, it can be refreshing to take it outside. Going on a walk can get your body moving and it’s also a great way to clear your mind and have a little bit of a reset. Not only are you getting your body moving, but you get to be surrounded by nature and watch the flowers bloom and the leaves grow. Start a Garden Having your own garden is a great way to get yourself outside consistently. You can pick a few plants, whether it’s flowers or vegetables, and plant them. Plants require care and by going out and watering them, so you get to photosynthesis too. Gardening can also become a hobby and a way to add some relaxation to your days. It requires technique, and after you get down the basics, you can move on to growing more difficult plants. It also feels so rewarding to see a tiny seed become a flower or vegetable. Find a Nearby State Park State parks are protected areas that might inspire you to get outdoors. There are often parks that have lakes and picnic benches. You might be able to go swimming or go on a hike, and both allow you to enjoy nature. State parks often have a bulletin with information about the park and the different animals that live there. This gives you some opportunity to also learn about the area and animals. Have a picnic Photo by Aline Viana Prado from Pexels A picnic is an easy and fun way to get yourself outside. You can invite all of your friends and everyone can bring one small snack that you can all share. It is a quick and easy way to put together an affordable lunch. You can find a nice park and enjoy the spring weather doing something different with your friends. Camping This might be an extreme option, but a rewarding one. Spending a few days outside of your room and having a change of scenery might be needed to shake off the seasonal depression. It also is a great way to have a social media detox. There might not be great service, which allows you to be present in the moment. Being surrounded by nature is also very grounding and gives space for reflection.

Whether it is sitting outside in the sun or going camping for the weekend, being outside is well worth it. Life can get very hectic very fast and remembering to slow down and look around you is important.