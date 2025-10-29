5 Ultimate Fall-Themed Get-Togethers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the warm summer nights and backyard barbecues come to an end, the crisp air and changing leaves invite us to slow down and embrace the cozy magic of fall. What better way to do so than with some cute and fun fall gatherings!

Whether you are planning a casual get-together with friends or a festive gathering to celebrate the season, these fall and Halloween-themed party ideas will make your autumn celebrations memorable.

From sweet treats and mocktails to cozy sweater vibes and thrilling games, there is something for everyone.

1. Caramel Apple Decorating

One of the best autumn activities is undoubtedly apple picking. There is something so wholesome about going to a farm and picking fresh apples from the tree.

If you’re anything like me, though, you are always left with way too many apples. Yes, apple pie is delicious, but you can only bake (and eat) so many apple pies. So, if you have a few extra apples on hand, try throwing a caramel apple decorating party.

Set up a caramel-dipping station with a variety of toppings —think crushed pretzels, mini chocolate chips, chopped nuts and festive fall sprinkles.

Provide your guests with some of your fresh-picked or store-bought apples, and let them get creative. Make sure to pre-insert sticks into the apples and keep the caramel warm by putting it in a slow cooker.

You can even find cute wrapping so your guests can take their sweet creations home.

2. Mocktail and Candy Pairing

We all know the classic wine and cheese pairing parties, but what if you added a little Halloween twist to it?

Mocktail and candy pairings are a surprisingly delicious idea and perfect for those under 21. If you are over 21, you could always add a little alcohol.

Here are some pairing suggestions to help you get started:

Reese’s cups + Espresso Martini Mocktail: The nutty flavors from Reese’s match perfectly with the rich coffee flavor from the mocktail.

Snickers + Apple Cider Mocktail: The caramel and nuts combined with the Snickers will complement the tart sweetness of the apple cider. It is almost like eating a caramel apple.

Starburst + Cranberry Mocktail: For those who are fruity candy lovers, this one is for you. This fruity and tangy pairing is guaranteed to bring out the bold flavors in the candy.

Milk Duds + Root Beer Float Mocktail: This combo may seem a little weird, but the creamy vanilla from the root beer is a great background for the caramel-chocolate flavor of the Milk Duds.

3. Cozy Sweater Social

This cozy sweater social is the perfect fall gathering for you and your friends. All your guests have to do is dress in their comfiest sweaters.

This party is best held outside around a bonfire, complete with a s’mores station and soft blankets. However, if all you have is an apartment and some Halloween candy, that will work just as well.

Make this the perfect low-key night with a screening of a classic fall or Halloween movie. Some of my favorites include “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and “Hocus Pocus.”

4. Pie Contest Party

One party that my friends and I have every year is a cupcake contest party where we try and see who can make the best cupcakes. This year, we decided to do the same thing but with pie.

Host a pie contest party where each guest bakes a pie to serve at the party. Each pie will be judged under different criteria like best crust, most unique flavor and crowd favorite.

Here are some of my favorite unique autumn pie flavors for inspiration:

Cranberry Apple Pie: This pie is made with a blend of sweet apples and tart cranberries, often featured in a pastry crust. The pie is also seasoned with warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

Banana Caramel Pecan Pie: This pie is made with either a graham cracker or vanilla wafer crust. It is then layered with sliced bananas, caramel sauce and a cooked custard filling with pecans folded in.

Shoofly Pie: This pie is a Pennsylvania Dutch classic. It features a syrup-like molasses layer at the bottom, a cake layer in the middle and a brown sugar crumb on top. To make this pie even more delicious, serve it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Caramel Apple Pie: This is a variation of your traditional apple pie, just with a caramel twist. It typically includes spiced apples mixed with caramel sauce. The salt from the caramel helps balance the sweetness from the apples and works great with the buttery pie crust.

5. Real-Life Clue Party

Board game nights with friends are always fun, but what if you kicked it up a notch by bringing your games to life? Turn your home or apartment into the iconic board game, Clue, and let out your inner detective.

Assign each guest a character, like Professor Plum or Miss Scarlet, and give everyone a script and clues to use during the evening. You can make your own script and mystery plot, or you can use online versions.

Each room should have a theme using decorations. Place clue cards in each room and let your guests try to solve the mystery as the night unfolds.

You can even create cute snacks and drinks that match the theme, such as candlestick or knife-shaped cookies and “bloody” mocktails.

Fall is the perfect time to get together with friends, so light a pumpkin-scented candle and start planning.