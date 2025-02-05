5 Tips For Getting Back Into School After Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

After being away from school for around three weeks, it’s time to get back. It can be rough trying to figure out how to settle back into your school schedule after being at home. Here are some tips that can be helpful when getting settled.

Unpacking

Getting back to your place of living at school means unpacking all the items you took back with you. In addition, there may be new clothes, shoes, jewelry and more from the holidays that need to be added to your college life. To unpack after the holidays means trying to reorganize your space to fit the new and old. This can help with getting yourself back into the college mindset and stepping back into your living space at college. As some people like to say, organizing your environment can help organize your life.

Hanging out with friends

While on break, we had to take time away from our friends here at Penn State, but now that we’re back in State College, we are also back with them. Being apart from them over break has been hard, but now there’s time to connect again, and I’m sure there is much to catch up on. Making time to hang out, catch up and go out can allow your mind to get comfortable with college after taking a break from it and to bond with friends. Being with your people again can make it easier to adjust. Nothing’s better than getting back together with friends.

Getting Organized for new classes

A new semester means new classes. New classes mean new assignments and new stress. However, the stress gets alleviated if there’s more organization and no procrastination. Pre-organizing your classes allows for a clearer mind when going into them. No one wants to feel behind in the beginning. Get notebooks, textbooks and whatever else you need before classes start or within the first few days so you are ready to learn. This will help you settle into the new semester academically.

Adding Extra Activities

Extra activities like working out, club meetings or a job can help fill empty time and keep you busy. Adding these activities can help fill your schedule with things that will continue to better yourself and keep you from giving in to distractions like too much phone time. It offers opportunities to strengthen the mind and body. These can help you build your life at school and get settled into a routine with them.

Take time for yourself