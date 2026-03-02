5 Things To Know About The 5 Actor Awards Categories

The Actor Awards were formally known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, or the SAG Awards. The name change took place in November 2025. The new name matches the iconic statuette given to the winners, called “The Actor.”

This year will not only be the first year with the new name, but they will also celebrate the 32nd year of the award show.

This is the only televised award show that only awards actors. There are two sides to the show: film and television.

There are eight television categories and five film categories. There is a sixth film category, best stunt ensemble, but this category is announced during the pre-show and will not be televised. For this article, we will be diving into the film section of the show.