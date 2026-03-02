5 Things To Know About The 5 Actor Awards Categories

If you missed the Actor Awards on March 1, here are five things you need to know.
- Background
-
The Actor Awards were formally known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, or the SAG Awards. The name change took place in November 2025. The new name matches the iconic statuette given to the winners, called “The Actor.”
This year will not only be the first year with the new name, but they will also celebrate the 32nd year of the award show.
This is the only televised award show that only awards actors. There are two sides to the show: film and television.
There are eight television categories and five film categories. There is a sixth film category, best stunt ensemble, but this category is announced during the pre-show and will not be televised. For this article, we will be diving into the film section of the show.
- Film Categories
-
The 5 film categories that will be televised are:
1. Outstanding Performance by a Cast
2. Male Actor in a Leading Role
3. Female Actor in a Leading Role
4. Male Actor in a Supporting Role
5. Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- The Nominees of Each Category
-
The Nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Cast:
1. “Frankenstein”
2. “Hamnet”
3. “Marty Supreme”
4. “One Battle After Another”
5. “Sinners”
The Nominations for Male Actor in a Leading Role:
1.Timothée Chalamet as Marty Mauser – “Marty Supreme”
2.Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob – “One Battle After Another”
3. Ethan Hawke as Lorenz Hart – “Blue Moon”
4. Michael B. Jordan as Smoke/Stack – “Sinners”
5. Jess Plemons as Teddy – “Bugonia”
The Nominations for Female Actor in a Leading Role:
1. Jessie Buckley as Agnes – “Hamnet”
2. Rose Byrne as Linda – “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
3. Kate Hudson as Claire – “Song Sung Blue”
4. Chase Infiniti as Willa – “One Battle After Another”
5. Emma Stone as Michelle – “Bugonia”
The Nominations for Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
1. Miles Caton as Sammie Moore – “Sinners”
2. Benicio Del Toro as Sensei Sergio St. Carlos – “One Battle After Another”
3. Jacob Elordi as The Creature – “Frankenstein”
4. Paul Mescal as Will – “Hamnet”
5. Sean Penn as Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw – “One Battle After Another”
The Nominations for Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
1. Odessa A’zion as Rachael Mizler – “Marty Supreme”
2. Ariana Grande as Glinda – “Wicked: For Good”
3. Amy Madigan as Gladys – “Weapons”
4. Wunmi Mosaku as Annie – “Sinners”
5. Teyana Taylor as Perfidia – “One Battle After Another”
- Nomination Rankings
-
The movies that will be represented at The Actor Awards this year have people talking. Whether it be the unique publicity for the movie, the grossing numbers, the cinematography or the acting, these movies have created chatter.
It is no surprise that these films have been nominated in their respective fields, but which movie has the most nominations?
The standing for most nominations is as follows:
- “One Battle After Another” – 6 nominations
- “Sinners” – 4 nominations
- “Marty Supreme” – 3 nominations
- “Hamlet” – 3 nominations
- “Frankenstein” – 2 nominations
- “Bugonia” – 2 nominations
- “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” – 1 nomination
- “Song Sung Blue” – 1 nomination
- “Blue Moon” – 1 nomination
- “Weapons” – 1 nomination
- “Wicked: For Good” – 1 nomination
- How To Watch
-
With all these incredible nominations, you’re not going to want to miss out on the show. You can watch the Actor Awards live on Netflix on March 1 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. You can also catch the pre-show, that is also streaming on Netflix, the same day at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.
Who’s excited to see who takes home some hardware?