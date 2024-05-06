6 Summer Food and Drink Releases I Can’t Wait to Try

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

It’s almost summertime, which means brands are beginning to tease some of their new seasonal releases.

Between drink companies like Starbucks and snacks like Lays, there is something for everyone to enjoy this season. Going home for the summer means having more resources, like bigger stores in my hometown, and a car to get there.

Here are five of the new seasonal releases I can’t wait to try this summer.

For it only being the beginning of May, there have been so many summer treat announcements so far. I can’t wait to see some of the other great additions that come to the shelves later in the season!