Cool breezes draped in a blanket of fog have come down from the top of Mount Nittany, indicating the rapidly approaching fall season. As the leaves change from green to shades of red and orange, our wardrobes must also change to prepare for the cooler months.

But what makes an outfit autumnal? Often, it comes down to versatility.

The weather in the fall can go from frigid in the morning to sweltering hot by the afternoon, making it necessary to have outfits that can be appropriate for all times of day. However, that doesn’t mean our outfits can’t be cute and functional.

Here are some staples and tips to elevate your style this fall while also keeping up with unpredictable changes in weather throughout the season.

Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans A pair of jeans are a must in the fall. Baggy jeans, regardless of whether they are high or low-waisted, allow for easy movement, look great on all body types and are more comfortable when temperatures are higher. The wide-leg cut makes it easier to style any footwear with your outfit. Sneakers, clogs, boots and more are all complemented by the shape of the pant leg, fabricating a unique silhouette depending on the type of shoe. The wide-leg cut can also usually fit over bulkier shoes and hide any mismatched socks if laundry day has to be postponed. If you prefer low-waisted jeans, adding a cropped tank top or baby tee can be a fun, early fall outfit that is functional for the season. Adding a baggy tee or crewneck matches well with the shape of the pants, allowing for diversity when the weather grows chillier. OVersized Sweaters Oversized sweaters will not only help you channel your inner Rory Gilmore but create an adorable outfit in a matter of seconds. Cable knit or crewneck, styling an oversized sweater with a pair of flared or wide-leg jeans and a flat sneaker makes your outfit worthy of a runway debut. A convenient aspect of baggy sweaters is that they don't hug your body, giving you more mobility and the opportunity to wear a tank top or tee underneath for when the weather is unseasonably warm at noon but frosty in the morning. This is equally as helpful for layering up when it is cold without taking away from the outfit. Varying your pants always increases the intrigue of your outfit. Try a maxi or mini skirt, baggy "jorts," or even sweats with a chunky sweater (which are in abundance at most thrift stores) and find yourself feeling great. Decorative Scarves Feeling bored with your hair, belts or maybe even your necklaces? Take a trip to your local thrift or redirect to your favorite online store and pick up some decorative scarves in novel patterns or colors. While these accessories aren't inherently autumnal, you can always pick fall patterns or colors that match the season's vibe. Do you feel like your outfit is too basic or needs another element? Adding a hair scarf to your hair, whether it be a bow in your ponytail or to pull back your hair when it's down, is a good way to achieve a pop of color and create dimension. If you don't have the right necklace for your outfit, a stylistic choice that will transform your look to be Pinterest-worthy is using a hair scarf to tie in a loose bow around your neck. Imagine season one Caroline Forbes from "The Vampire Diaries;" absolutely chic. You can add another dimensional element by fashioning a larger scarf around your waist like a belt, letting it drape off your body for yet another eccentric silhouette. While this one may take some finagling, it can be fun to mess around with and create stunning looks by adding only one additional piece. Off-The-Shoulder tees With any t-shirt, old or new, cutting the neckline off is a fantastic way to enhance a simple base outfit. All you need is a t-shirt of choice and scissors, to cut carefully around the designated neckline (of course, not while you're wearing the shirt) and adjust the new neckline as needed. Wearing with shorts, your favorite pair of jeans, leggings or sweats, the off-the-shoulder tee is a staple for any time of year. It makes a simple tee more comfortable and allows you to wear fun tanks or colorful bras underneath that poke through on the exposed shoulder. With the ever-changing fall weather, these tees are a nice way to avoid overheating, but have more coverage than the average tank top. This simple trick gives you a variety of options, and easily permits dressing the outfit up or down. Another perk is that you can adjust the size of the neckline, giving you a direct hand in the creation of your style. Statement Jewelry While you may not necessarily keep your jewelry in your closet, having interesting jewelry as a tool to upgrade your looks is imperative. Some fall outfits stick to a pretty basic outline, but pairing these types of looks with a stand-out necklace or breathtaking rings produces an entirely new outfit. Boutiques or your favorite thrift store are great places to get bracelets, rings or necklaces that most people don't see every day. These pieces don't necessarily need to be gaudy, either. Wearing simple jewelry is often enough to push your outfit from good to great, or layering minimalistic pieces to design your own piece of statement jewelry.

Fall is the season of new beginnings. Take these pieces and style tips to try new outfits or develop a new personal style that you love. It is never too late to try something new and become more confident in your skin.

Happy styling!