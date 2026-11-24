This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking to give your music rotation an update for fall? These songs could be the perfect addition to any autumn playlist.

girl in red- “we fell in love in october”

This is a beautiful, soothing love song relating to first relationships and falling in love in the midst of fall. Its emotional warmth is very clear, and it is the perfect song to reflect on the significance and gift of being able to find love. The repetition of the lyric “my girl” shows her longing and care for the woman she is falling in love with, bringing out the beauty of small, intimate moments that make falling in love so special. Zone out to the soft, pretty sounds that Girl in Red presents in her song.

Steve Lacy- “Bad Habit”

Lacy sings a song relating to the hardships within relationships and the stress that can come with feeling like you have missed an opportunity. It matches the changing seasons of fall and has a nice nostalgic vibe to it. This song can help you reflect but also let you feel calm with the nice, changing beats that it presents. This is a great song to listen to on a calm Sunday night, as you are deep in your thoughts about life’s changes and everything happening around you. Make sure to also listen to other songs by Lacy as well, as he is a very talented and relatable artist.

Her’s- What Once Was

“What Once Was” is a song I discovered a long time ago, but I am still in love with it. It is a dreamy song with beautiful beats. Its lyrics help to add an effect when reflecting on memories with someone special who was once in your life. The soft sounds create a nice fall vibe and are great to listen to while lying in bed, blasting through your headphones or speakers. “What Once Was” is a great song to help you realize your appreciation for how meaningful moments in life can be. This is definitely one of my favorite songs, and I would recommend it any day.

Dayglow- “Can I Call You Tonight?”

This has to be my favorite song ever. The calmness of this song, but also the bright energy that it brings, is insane. It is upbeat in some lyrics but also warm and softer in others. This song is done so well in describing how it feels to try to get closer to another person while wondering on the other side how they may be feeling as well. It is very relatable and has a beautiful rhythm that soothes the ears. I would recommend this song for when you’re having one of those nights where you’re reflecting on your whole life and just need something to listen to as you close your eyes and think. 10/10.

The 1975- “About You”