The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

I am hands down a song repeater. I will listen to the same few songs over and over for about two weeks or until I get sick of it.

I won’t lie, I listen to mainly pop music. Some people hate on pop music and say it’s basic, but it’s genuinely what I enjoy, so I’m not going to lie about it.

The songs this week really do not correlate with each other, but without further ado, here is my week in music.

“That’s so true” by Gracie Abrams

This song is so good. Something about it scratches an itch in my brain and I can’t stop listening. No matter what I’m doing I have lyrics from this song running through my head. My favorite lyric is probably “said that I was fine, said it from my coffin.” Some of my favorite lyrics ever are lines that contradict themselves. The chorus is all over TikTok and it’s very catchy and feels relatable even though I’ve never been through what she’s singing about. To me, that’s what makes a great singer/songwriter when they can make you feel the song even though you don’t relate to the lyrics.

“Make you feel my love” BY ADELE

Adele’s voice is so captivating and every fall and winter season she is my go-to artist. Her voice feels like a warm hug and the vibes just fit the cold and dreary weather. When I’m listening to Adele while walking around campus, I feel like I’m in a coming-of-age movie where the main character is finally putting all of the pieces of her life together. I want to add that I’ve never experienced a moment where I was “putting all of the pieces of my life together,” so I don’t know why I feel that way, but I guess it’s just what Adele does to me. Sometimes, I feel like when you try to explain how a song makes you feel you sound crazy to people, which is probably how I sound now. But when something is so good there truly are no words to fully capture what it means to you. This song in particular is so comforting and I love the lyrics a lot.

“THE SMALLEST MAN WHO EVER LIVED” BY TAYLOR SWIFT

I mean, this is an obvious choice. I’ve been a massive Taylor Swift fan since I was little, so I will always have a special connection to her songs. This song in particular is so powerful. Honestly, any song that is a woman singing about how crappy men are is a chef’s kiss to me. Maybe that’s why I love her so much. But the bridge of this song is where all of the emotion comes out. “I would’ve died for your sins, instead I just died inside” is, in my opinion, one of her best lyrics ever and definitely my favorite from this song.

“DON’T” BY ED SHEERAN

Yes, I am an Ed Sheeran fan. I will defend him until the day I die. He has so many amazing songs and I feel like some people don’t give him a chance. They make fun of him because he isn’t your typical attractive pop star, which is sad. He is the number 12 most listened to artist on Spotify with almost 78 million monthly listeners. Obviously a ton of people like him but I don’t see anyone admit it. This song is one of his more popular songs, but it is very catchy and every time it comes on I have to stop what I’m doing to give it my full attention and sing along.

“JUNO” BY SABRINA CARPENTER