5 Products Essential to my Going-Out Makeup Routine

Going-out makeup is not only an art, but a science. Finding a routine that can survive sweaty basements is a challenge faced by makeup wearers everywhere.

Whether you’re just looking for a new product to try out, or you desperately need a new routine, here are my top five going-out makeup products.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rhode skin (@rhode) Hailey Bieber’s rhode skin, which launched in 2022, has become renowned in the beauty industry. Bieber’s company is most famous for its peptide lip treatment, which won the Allure Best of Beauty Award in 2022, but the brand carries a wide variety of products. The rhode glazing milk won Bieber her second Allure award, this time for best essence. The glazing milk is marketed as ‘the essential prep layer’ and can be used after cleansing or before makeup application. Personally, I prefer to use it before applying makeup with a few drops of whatever foundation or skin tint I plan on using. I find if I do not moisturize before doing my makeup that nothing will stick, but I have also had problems with moisturizers giving my skin an oily finish. This product has the perfect formulation to give your skin the hydration it needs without excess oil. If you are looking for a lightweight but hydrating base layer, do not hesitate to try this one out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L'Oréal Paris Official (@lorealparis) This one is for all my rosacea girlies. Redness in my cheeks has always been a struggle for me, but this product has immensely helped with that. I typically do not want to put on a full-glam foundation look just to sweat it off, so this lightweight BB cream helps conceal redness and even out my skin tone without feeling heavy. Another problem I have had with foundations and other skin tints is shade matching. We all know the struggle of poor attempts at shade matching in Sephora or Ulta just to get home and realize it could not be farther from your shade. This product eliminates this issue entirely by using Beautifying Beads that disperse as you rub them into your skin to create a perfect shade match. I have found the shade match to truly be spot on and I have made my friends try it to see the different shades it comes up with. Being able to achieve such an even complexion with such a lightweight product has been a game changer with my going-out makeup game. For $12.99 there is really no con to this product. Also not having to worry about my shade changing with the seasons saves me both money and stress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) Listen, I was a diehard Nars and Tarte concealer fan too, but after trying the Glossier Stretch Balm Concealer, I will never turn away from pot concealers. This Glossier pot concealer has the best coverage and shade match of any concealer I have tried. They have a pretty extensive shade range with 32 options that also correlate with their foundation shades. Another perk to pot concealers is their ability to melt into the skin. I often just use my fingers to apply the concealer straight from the pot to my face and I find this helps to get the product to blend in even faster. It is always a pet peeve for me when I can see clearly see where someone is wearing concealer because of the consistency it has on the skin, but this Glossier concealer is so skin like it is impossible to tell you are wearing it. This is also a relatively affordable concealer at $22, so it is likely a less expensive replacement for the concealer you are already using. I definitely recommend utilizing the shade quiz on the Glossier website to find your perfect shade because I used it when I bought my own concealer and the shade match was flawless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ONE/SIZE (@onesize) I originally came across this product on my hunt for the Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Baking & Setting Powder in Cherry Blossom, because who would not want pink setting powder, but it was always sold out. On one of many attempts to purchase the Huda Beauty powder, a sales associate showed me the One Size Ultra Pink Ultimate setting powder. Being the person I am, I refused to go home empty handed again, so I decided to give this one a try and I bought the mini size. I bought said mini size in April 2024, and it is now October and the container is still over half full. The light pink hue gives the perfect rosy undertone without going overboard and it is also an amazing setting powder. With the amount of dancing and sweating involved in going out, my makeup would be non-existent within an hour of leaving my house without this setting powder. Finding an effective setting powder is the key to a successful going-out makeup look, and if the extra flare of a pink setting powder does not appeal to you, this same powder is offered in six other shades. This is definitely a product I would repurchase in the mini size just because of its longevity and because I will do anything to have more room in my makeup bag. However, I would also repurchase this in the big size just because I never want to run out. At $18 for the mini size and $34 for the regular size, this powder is also much more cost-effective than powders like the Huda Beauty one.