5 Penn State Activities For When The Weather Gets Warmer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that spring break is coming to an end, the weather is getting warmer and the snow is finally melting, Penn State’s campus is starting to feel motivating and hopeful. It’s the time of the year when all I want to do is spend time outside, enjoying the weather that we only get to see for such a small period of time.

For many students, spending time outside and enjoying the warm, cheerful weather can be a relaxing break from the stressful workload we all have to deal with.

Whether it’s spending time outside with friends, getting a sweet treat or engaging in traditional Penn State activities, being outside is crucial for mental health, especially after the long months of cold weather and gloom we’ve endured.

Here are five ideas to enjoy the weather in State College and soak in the sunshine.

Visit the Arboretum The Arboretum, located near East Halls and across from Beaver Stadium, is by far one of the most beautiful places to visit here on campus. Filled with gardens, water fountains and trails to walk, the Arboretum is the perfect spot to visit during the warmer months when the flowers are blooming and the scenery comes to life. The Arboretum provides such a scenic place to take a walk, have a picnic with friends or even take photos. Even though it’s located on campus and is super close by, the relaxing nature of the Arboretum can make it seem as if you’re in an entirely new place. Relax on the Hub Lawn The second the sun comes out, so many Penn State students fill the lawn of the HUB-Robeson Center, participating in activities, clubs or even just lying on the grass and doing some work. The HUB lawn provides a relaxing yet social space for so many students and it overall captures the vibe of being a Penn State student during the spring. Oftentimes, you’ll find students throwing frisbees, sitting on blankets and enjoying time either with friends or by themselves. Also, the HUB is conveniently located in the center of campus, making it easily accessible for all students, whether they are living on campus or downtown. Go to the Berkey Creamery Arguably the most popular spot on campus, the Creamery is always a must-visit during the warmer months. The Berkey Creamery is famous for its original, delicious ice cream flavors and attracts students and visitors alike. Not only does the Creamery serve a wide variety of ice cream flavors, but it also rotates its options seasonally, meaning there are new flavors to try every so often. Getting ice cream after a sunny day is the perfect way to unwind, especially if you go with friends. Hike Mount Nittany If you’re an active student who enjoys spending time in the outdoors, hiking Mount Nittany is the perfect way to spend a sunny day. While it is a pretty challenging hike, it’s certainly rewarding. Reaching the top of Mount Nittany automatically provides the best view of State College and the Penn State campus. Many students enjoy the challenge alone or with friends, and hiking this mountain is the perfect way to unwind after a stressful week and take their mind off things. This makes for such a peaceful escape, especially next to a campus known for being super busy. Attend the Annual Arts Fest July in State College is recognized for the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, also known as Arts Fest. As an annual event, it brings together various artists, musicians and visitors to town, giving Penn State students the perfect excuse to visit campus during summer break. Arts Fest is known for its lively events, performances and vendors, and thousands attend every year. It truly is one of the most popular events in the State College area. Arts Fest also gives the perfect opportunity for individuals to check out local businesses, appreciate art and music and give back to the community.

With the stress of exams, classes and other commitments, Penn State students often find themselves struggling to take a step back and enjoy the warmer weather that’s approaching. It’s so important to recognize the beautiful campus we have in front of us, and all of the wonderful activities that are part of it, too.