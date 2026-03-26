5 Must Haves For Participating In THON

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Of course, THON just happened, and Penn State managed to raise an incredible, record-breaking $18.8 million to fight childhood cancer. Experiencing THON in person is truly surreal, but it’s also an exhausting marathon: 46 hours of standing, dancing and working to support this powerful cause.

This year, I had the opportunity to attend THON for the first time. Everyone adds their own flair to their THON outfits to help them get through their long shifts, but a few essentials really stood out to me; items that make standing (and surviving!) a little bit easier.

Headbands Standing in the BJC for hours means that your hair will unfortunately not be as put-together as when you came in. One easy way to help keep your hair away, out of your face, and put together despite your lack of proximity to a mirror, is by wearing a headband. You can choose to keep it basic, or be more extra with your patterns, but using a headband is a life saver when you’re on the floor or in the stands for hours. UGGs At THON, you’ll be on your feet for hours, so comfort should be your top priority. Almost everyone I saw in the BJC was wearing some variant of UGGs, especially the UGG Minis, which strike the perfect balance between being both walkable and cozy. Pro tip: the BJC can get really cold, so warm shoes are not just a luxury, they are a must. Under-eye Patches Something that I saw take the BJC by storm this year for dancers and members of the stands alike has been under-eye patches. These pieces of skincare are a quick and easy way to keep your face fresh, and to ensure your under-eyes are de-puffed after hours of standing around without sleep, running on pure adrenaline. Some of the most popular brands I saw floating around the stands included Rhode’s “Peptide Eye Prep.” and Pixi’s “Under-Eye Patches.” Claw Clips Similarly to headbands, claw clips are an easy way to improve your outfit while also being practical. This year, a lot of participants used the “Chelsea Parke” method of clipping their hair, gathering front strands and clipping them behind their heads to keep any fly-aways out of your face. Hoodies Perhaps the most obvious choice, but it can get super cold while standing in the BJC. While a lot of organizations and committees have t-shirts they require members to wear at THON, it is still super important to pack layers as you never know when you might need it. An easy way to stay warm that I saw a lot of participants wearing at THON was just throwing a basic hoodie on under their organizations merch. It’s a simple and easy way to stay warm while making sure you’re still representing your organization.

I hope everyone had a great time at this years THON. As you start thinking ahead to next year, keep these tips in mind when planning your outfits so you can stay comfortable, warm, and are ready to make the most of every moment!