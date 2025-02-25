This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Spring Break is right around the corner, and if you are taking a flight to Europe to visit your study abroad friends, somewhere tropical or on a road trip, these are five of your must-have travel products.

I’m taking my first trip out of the country for spring break, and I want you and I to be prepared.

Packing Cubes

Packing cubes will be your best friend especially if you are an over-packer. It’s a great way to stay organized, sorting your clothes by type, like t-shirts, jeans, socks/underwear or by outfits for each day of your vacation. It will be your travel companion. Packing cubes will save you time on your trip, allowing you to spend less time rummaging through your suitcase to find your perfect outfit for the day and more time enjoying the vacation. Packing cubes are helpful especially if you are worried about fitting all your clothes in your carry-on, They compartmentalize your clothing, eliminate wasted gaps and create a more compact packing organization. My tip would be to get your packing cubes on Amazon because they are sold at a great price and get a lot of cubes for your money.

Black Out Eye mask

If your goal is to sleep because you have an overnight flight and want to be ready to explore when you land or want to snooze in the car, you’ll need a black-out eye mask. It will make you sleep better when you’re on the go. It blocks out all the light, minimizes distractions, improves sleep quality and helps you fall asleep faster. If you struggle with sleeping on transportation, give it a try.

Inflatable Neck Pillow

Neck pillows can be a pain to travel with because they are bulky, and you have to carry them along with your luggage but having an inflatable neck pillow is very convenient. An inflatable neck pillow can help with neck pain, and sleep quality, reduce discomfort and give solid support. You don’t have to sacrifice comfort due to lack of space or hassle when it can fit in a pocket.

Portable Charger with stand

It’s always a good idea to have a portable charger when traveling, doing outdoor activities or in an emergency. Getting a portable charger with a stand allows your phone to be propped up to watch movies or TV shows hands-free on the plane or the car. As your phone is charging you can stream, work or browse. It’s a very multi-purpose tool. The portable charger is compact and slim. It can be a lifesaver for those long travel days.

wet ones Antibacterial hand wipes