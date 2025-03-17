5 Makeup Products That Are Actually Worth Your Money

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

I am always on the lookout for affordable but, more importantly, worthy makeup products. In this day and age, with the booming cosmetic industry, it is hard to find products that are good quality and priced fairly.

The most popular and highly rated brands, such as Rare Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and Merit, are good quality but not necessarily worth the absurd price tag. Here are my five favorite makeup products that are also affordable.

The Saie liquid blush was my first purchase from the company. It’s fairly new compared to other popular brands, so I hadn’t heard much about their products in terms of reviews. I had a Sephora gift card to use, so I thought I would try a new brand out. I had previously used the Rare Beauty liquid blush, which is the same price as Saie’s, both costing $25. I wanted to try something new, so I got the Saie liquid blush in the color “Rosy.” I was pleasantly surprised at how much I loved this product. It was a beautiful, natural-looking color and blended very well. Unlike the Rare Beauty blush, it wasn’t overpowering. From now on, I will be buying my liquid blush from Saie instead of Rare Beauty. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saie (@saiebeauty)

I came across this product while shopping at Sephora. I saw it in the checkout aisle, where Sephora loves to bribe you into buying smaller products, and that is exactly what I did. I had previously used this brand in a liquid blush, as mentioned above, so I had high hopes for their highlighter. The Glowy Super Gel caught my eye because highlighter is one of my favorite products. I love a good highlighter because it is great for any makeup look: fancy and bold or casual and glowy. It wasn’t the full size, however, it is still a decent size that will last me months given that you use small amounts at a time. I paid around $16, and I absolutely love it. Some highlighters, when rubbed in, will remove the blush or foundation underneath, but this one does not. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saie (@saiebeauty)

This. This product is my end-all-be-all mascara. I have tried upwards of 20 different mascaras ranging from multiple different brands or different brushes, and the Refy Beauty Lash Sculpt takes the cake. The brush is curved, which makes the application easier and proportionate. It doesn’t cause clumping, and it has a natural look to it. This product costs $26 which is a pretty normal price for mascara, but I will only be repurchasing this exact one. View this post on Instagram A post shared by REFY (@refybeauty)

Foundation is one of the most overpriced makeup products on the market. I never allowed myself to buy an expensive foundation or tinted moisturizer, but then I heard about the e.l.f. Halo Glow and had to try it out-especially with a price of only $14. I had low expectations given the low price, but I was mistaken. This product has been such a good foundation for my skin and has lasted me over a year with one bottle. I have never had breakouts from using it, and it stays on well when needed for long periods of time. This is an amazing drugstore makeup product that I swear by and will repurchase again and again. View this post on Instagram A post shared by e.l.f. Cosmetics and Skincare (@elfcosmetics)