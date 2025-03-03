5 Lip Products You Should Add to Your Makeup Bag

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Nothing ties a makeup look together like the perfect lip combo. From adding the finishing touch to your outfit to hydration, every occasion needs a lip product.

Whether you are looking to update your signature lip combo or for your new go-to product, this guide will lead you to your new favorite. Get ready to make room in your makeup bag for a new holy grail.

As a die-hard fan of the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner, I wanted to see if other Charlotte Tilbury lip products would live up to my high expectations. This lipstick balm does just that. As a lipstick balm, this product gives the color of a lipstick while providing the hydration and shine of a lip balm. This multi-tasking product is perfect for when you do not want to carry a bunch of different lip products. https://www.pinterest.com/pin/327003622960164921 The shades this lipstick balm comes in are pretty neutral, so each one can flatter a multitude of skin tones. At $35, this is a little bit expensive for a lip balm, but this is also one of the most long-lasting lip products I have tried. A little truly goes a long way and lasts for a long time.

I am always on the hunt for a product that gives the right amount of plumpness without making you look like you’re mid-allergic reaction. With this Dr. Dennis Gross lip plumper, a thin layer gives you the perfect plumping effect. I like to apply the product around halfway through my makeup routine. By the time I’m ready for the rest of my lip combo, the serum has had enough time to work its magic. This lip plumper stands out to me from other ones I have tried because it does not have any pigment or purpose besides plumping. I have found lip plumpers with pigment or gloss components are much more irritating. Dr. Dessin Gross’s Plumper also focuses on rehydrating your lips and enhancing their natural color. This product is not meant to make you feel like you are fresh out of a lip filler appointment. Instead, it highlights the natural beauty your lips already have. For all my sensitive skin girls, here is your chance to finally use lip plumper without insane redness and swelling.

The Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment is one of the most versatile lip products I have tried. It is a great hydrator and lip balm by itself but paired with something like the Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm, it is a great high-shine finish to lock in pigment. I use the Rhode Lip Treatment so often that I keep one in my backpack, room and car so I always have one available. Rhode also has a Peptide Lip Tint if you want to add more color without using multiple products. Whether you choose the tinted or regular lip treatment, you will be walking away with moisturized and nourished lips. At $18 for both the tinted and un-tinted lip treatments, these are a more affordable lip product option. I will say that I feel like I go through this product unusually fast, possibly because I apply it much more than any other lip product I own. However, I will continue to repurchase this product no matter how quickly I run through it because it is just that good.

A good lip gloss is always essential in your makeup bag, and this one is definitely my favorite. Sticky lip glosses are my biggest pet peeve, so for the longest time, I avoided lip gloss. I ended up trying this one in a mini size and fell in love. As a lip oil, it does a fantastic job of being nourishing without a messy oily feel. I also love how sheer the pigment is, so it’ll add to your lip como without overpowering it, as some tinted lip oils do. https://www.pinterest.com/pin/138485757497826029 I recommend trying this out in the mini size first, but I would say that for any lip product. Everyone has different preferences, so although this is one of my all-time favorites, it might not work for you. With the mini size at $16 and the full size at $26 this lip oil is definitely on the more affordable side of the spectrum. If you want to add a little shine, hydration and color to your routine, I can not recommend this product enough.