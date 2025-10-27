5 Hobbies College Girls Are Turning Into Side Hustles

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Almost any college student would be happy to make some extra cash, especially since college life revolves around the balance of social life, academics and work.



As college students discover new ways to generate some income, many college girls have begun side hustles that originate from their hobbies.

These side hustles not only help provide some extra money but can also improve creativity and allow students to add more to their resumes.

Here are some of the best side hustle ideas that come from college girls’ hobbies.

Custom Banners and Posters

If you’re an artistic person or enjoy painting, a custom banner business might be right up your alley. From birthday parties to formals, hand-painted banners have become an essential part of any social gathering. Many college students have begun sharing their talents through custom banners for clubs, organizations or even as decorative items. Websites such as Instagram or Etsy make the advertising and ordering process for custom banners easy and accessible. Custom banners are the perfect way to garner skills beyond just painting, such as design or marketing, while also allowing you to be creative and have fun with the design aspect of making the posters.

Nail Business

For so many college girls, taking care of themselves includes getting their nails done either monthly or twice a month. However, with limited or expensive nail salons, this kind of self-care can be challenging. Being an individual nail tech or even selling press-on nails right from a dorm or apartment can save so many college girls time and money by providing them with affordable nail services. With the help of YouTube, TikTok or online certification courses, becoming a nail technician is easier than ever, as the basics of doing nails aren’t difficult to grasp, and nail products are super affordable on Amazon. Many college girls who do nails use Instagram to advertise their services and amassing a following isn’t hard at all since nails are such a hot commodity on college campuses. Not only is doing nails a useful hobby, but it can also lead to long-term opportunities in the beauty industry.

ReSelling Clothes

For many, including myself, the problem of shopping too much, yet having little closet space, can be an issue, especially in a tiny college dorm or apartment. Closet cleanouts become so much easier when you can make a profit out of it and can be made possible either through online reselling platforms like Depop or Poshmark or through in-person businesses such as Plato’s Closet or Uptown Cheapskate. Reselling clothes provides a sustainable and easy way to make money, as trend cycles are always shifting and reselling promotes secondhand shopping. Some online sellers, especially on apps like Depop, have made complete brands out of their reselling and even resell clothes as a full time job.

Custom Stickers and Pins

If you go to a big football school or one with a lot of school spirit in general, consider opening a custom sticker or pin business. One of my favorite aspects of creating gameday outfits is getting to pick out what pins I wear, and I know so many other college girls feel the same way. This is such a creative and more niche hobby, but it’s also not expensive at all. Button-making machines can be as cheap as $50, and some sticker-making machines are under $100 on Amazon. Sometimes you don’t even need to buy the machine yourself, as platforms such as Redbubble create the items for you, as long as you create the design. Personalized and custom designs are in high demand right now, especially on college campuses, where clubs or organizations often give members custom stickers or pins.

Social Media and Content Creation