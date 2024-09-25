The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since the color of the leaves is changing from green to orange and there is a slight chill in the air, that’s my sign that fall is here.

And we all know what that means: yummy fall recipes.

Pumpkin muffins with cream cheese filling

Now, to be honest, I am not a pumpkin girl. I prefer everything apple-flavored. However, my one pumpkin exception are pumpkin muffins, specifically with a cream cheese filling. I tried them for the first time at Starbucks last year and have been waiting for their return since. Like I said, I’m not the biggest pumpkin-flavor fan so the cream cheese filling takes away from some of the pumpkin spice flavor that usually puts me off. Muffins are also super easy to bake since you can just whip up the batter, throw it into some muffin tins and they’re only in the oven for about 20 minutes, depending on the recipe. Check out this recipe: @munchiesbymallory pumpkin baking series: pumpkin cream cheese muffins 🎃 Pumpkin muffins: Combine 1 3/4 c flour, 3/4 c granulated sugar, 3/4 c brown sugar, 1 tsp baking soda & 2 1/2 tsp pumpkin spice in a bowl. In a different bowl, combine 15 oz pumpkin puree, 1/2 c vegetable oil, 2 eggs, & 1 tsp vanilla extract. Then gently fold in the dry mix into the wet mix. DO NOT OVERMIX!!! Scoop into lined muffin pan. Cream cheese filling: Combine 4 oz room temperature cream cheese, 2 tbsp granulated sugar, 1 tbsp flour, 1 tsp milk, & 1 tsp vanilla extract. Put in a piping bag (or my case a ziploc bag) and pipe the cream cheese mix into the center of each muffin. BAKE: Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes 🍁🤤 Full printable recipe: https://www.munchiesbymallory.com/post/starbucks-dupe-pumpkin-cream-cheese-muffins #pumpkin #starbucksdupe #creamcheese #creamcheesepumpkinmuffins #pumpkinmuffins #muffins #baking #bakingrecipe ♬ Fall Sounds – Greg

Chili

Fall is the perfect time to make chili. Whether it is to warm you up on a cold evening or you enjoy a bowl while watching football, you can’t go wrong. I grew up eating homemade chili every fall and winter, courtesy of my dad. Maybe I’m biased, but it is the perfect hearty meal. Making it in big batches is the best because then you have leftovers you can put in the freezer for later when you might be sick, but you still want something homemade to make you feel better. Chili also pairs well with so many things like cornbread, tortilla chips or adding it to some rice. Check out this recipe: @brookelmason THE BEST CHILI EVER 🌶️ i’m salvating watching this back #chili #chilirecipe #coldweather #easydinner #easydinnerideas ♬ original sound – brooke mason

Caramel apples

Now this is not technically a recipe, it is more of a snack. But everyone knows that caramel apples are a fall staple. My favorite lazy way to have caramel apples is by dicing an apple into bite-sized pieces and drizzling it with caramel syrup. It satisfies that caramel apple craving when I can’t have a “real” one. In my opinion, the best caramel apples are the ones you get at a fair that have that thick sticky caramel all around them. While that might be hard to recreate at home, it’s definitely not impossible. It would be so fun to have a fall-themed or Halloween party with friends and have a caramel apple station with different toppings so everyone can make their own. This TikTok video perfectly shows what I had in mind: @sheri_wilson_ Lets stay in and have a cozy caramel apple picnic! 🍂🍎 #cozyathome #falltok #autumnvibes #caramelapple #pumpkinseason ♬ gilmore lala – <3

sweet potato casserole

Now you might be asking yourself, “Isn’t this a Thanksgiving dish?” And the answer is yes, but I can’t help but get excited about it. While this dish is typically served at Thanksgiving and is not your everyday dinner, it’s just the best. Plus I never eat sweet potatoes unless it’s the fall season. So for that reason alone, this is the perfect addition to this list in my opinion. Mashed potatoes with sweet potato are good, but once you try the casserole there is no going back. It may not be the healthiest option because there is a lot of sugar, butter and marshmallows, but it is the best treat to indulge in that you shouldn’t miss. Check out this recipe: @celebratingsweets Gotta love sweet potato casserole season. Recipe on my website. #sweetpotato #sweetpotatocasserole #thanksgivingrecipes #sidedish ♬ Way Back Home – Instrumental – Leon Alex

FALL THEMED COCkTAILS or mocktails