5 Closet Staples for Fall

With the welcoming of crisp fall air and pumpkin spice lattes, it is time to get your fall wardrobe together. The weather might still be warm outside, but it is time to dust off the cable knit sweaters and chunky scarves and put away the summer clothes.

The transition from summer to fall wardrobe can be daunting, especially with constantly changing trends, but we have put together a list of all the essentials you will need for this season’s change. So, here are five fall wardrobe essentials that will help you effortlessly build the perfect fall outfit.

Basic Long-Sleeves The best staple for fall is a go-to basic long-sleeve top. During the transition between summer and fall, it is often too hot for sweaters but too cold for short-sleeve tops, making a thinner long-sleeve top the perfect compromise. Having some basic colors and pairing them with the jeans is the perfect low-effort look This combination provides a great base that you can easily accessorize.Throwing on a belt and some jewelry will elevate the outfit and give you a comfortable and easy look. Cardigans During this time of the year, waking up to a chilly morning that then transitions into a warm day can make picking an outfit feel impossible. Planning for two drastically different temperatures gets tiring fast. But cardigans are the practical solution to this problem. For this situation, layering is key. Wearing a cute tank top with jeans and throwing on a cardigan for the cold morning weather is the perfect solution to staying warm in those brisk mornings, but ensuring you won’t overheat as the sun comes out. As the day goes on, you can shed that layer as the temperature shifts and still have a cute outfit, making it a fall essential. Chunky Sweaters The classic chunky sweater is a required staple in every fall wardrobe. As the days get colder, it becomes harder to pull ourselves out of our cozy beds. But cuddling up in a chunky sweater makes that transition just a little bit easier. Chunky sweaters can be paired with skirts, jeans or even sweatpants, depending on how stylish you are feeling. Top it off with your favorite fall drink, and you can romanticize your studying, pretending you are Rory Gilmore studying for a Chilton exam. Black Boots A basic pair of black boots can easily elevate any outfit. They are easy to dress up or dress down, depending on the occasion. Extending even beyond the fall season, a trust pair of black boots is always in season, making them a great investment. Whether you are getting ready for a night out or just want to dress up an outfit for class, a black boot is a staple. It can help make a simple outfit feel more put-together and give you an extra boost of confidence and flair. A black boot fully embodies the fall spirit, channeling all the mysterious and classy vibes. Mini Skirts If you are getting bored with wearing jeans or pants all the time, adding a mini skirt is a great way to change up your outfits. Adding a mini skirt into the mix every now and then lets you make the most of this fleeting warm weather. A black mini skirt with some tights (and those reliable black boots we just talked about) can be paired with so many different tops and creates an easy foundation for a chic Autumn outfit. Mini skirts can enhance an outfit even more when you play around with patterns. A plaid skirt easily adds more depth to an outfit, giving you more variety while keeping things comfortable and easy to put together.

All of these staple pieces are a great way to start building your fall wardrobe. Whether you stick to basics or try spicing up your outfits with patterns, feeling comfortable and confident in your desired outfit is what matters most. Happy outfit building!