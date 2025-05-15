5 Classics that Aren’t ‘Romeo and Juliet’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Scandalous rendezvous, lively parties, sacrifices for love — this basically sounds like a teenager’s daily life (well, maybe not the part about sacrifices). However, what’s actually being described is William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”

“Romeo and Juliet” is one of the most famous classics there is. Classics get a bad rap for being “boring,” but that simply isn’t reality. They are the foundation on which all modern literature is written.

In this article, I will discuss five classics that live up to the expectation of what a classic should be while still being incredibly worthwhile to read.

“Little Women” By Louisa May alcott

“Little Women” is the epitome of a comfort read. This beautiful classic takes place during the Civil War and centers on the March girls (Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy) and their trials, tribulations and triumphs spanning several years. The girls have extraordinarily different personalities that each shine in separate ways. Meg, the oldest, is extremely beautiful, kind and responsible. Jo is the next oldest and she is a tomboy who loves to write, while Amy, the youngest child, is a talented yet arrogant painter. Finally, shy Beth loves to play the piano and is the heart of the family. At least one of these personalities will definitely resonate with you and all four of the girls’ antics will make you laugh. This book explores themes of family and compassion amidst the day-to-day bickering and bonding of sisters.

“The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison

Critically acclaimed due to its discussion of racial identity, “The Bluest Eye” is a revolutionary novel about a young girl named Pecola who grows up in the aftermath of the Great Depression in Lorain, Ohio. Pecola is constantly made fun of for her looks and lives in a foster home. Because of the discriminatory beauty standard in the 1940s that blue eyes were the prettiest, Pecola dreams of having blue eyes. Stuck on this desire, Pecola makes desperate decisions and eventually descends into madness. This book is truly a testament to the monstrous side of humanity and the ways in which people utilize beauty standards as an outlet for racism. Honestly, this book made me sob when reading it, and it really stuck with me because of the way it outlines the ridiculous notions that society tries to force people to conform to and illustrates the lengths that people will go to in dragging someone down to feel better about themselves. This novel makes you really think about the type of person that you want to be to others and is a very serious but enlightening read.

“Carrie” by stephen king

This novel will certainly teach you not to tease others. Set in Maine in 1974, this novel reminds readers of the importance of being kind to everyone and how much our actions can affect others. Carrietta (Carrie) N. White is picked on for being unsightly and “different” from all of the other girls in her high school. Though she tries, she just can’t seem to properly “fit in.” When Carrie learns that she has a supernatural power (telekinesis, to be exact), she at first only uses it to move objects around. However, after a string of very unfortunate events, Carrie gets pushed over the edge and sets out to enact revenge on her bullies. A tale showcasing themes of vengeance and morality, this book makes for a perfect fall read to its spooky and intense nature.

“Persuasion” by Jane Austen

“Persuasion” is probably my favorite Austen novel of all time. Although most people are stuck on “Pride and Prejudice,” (or maybe just Matthew Macfadyen’s portrayal of Mr. Darcy), I believe that “Persuasion” is much better. Written in England in 1817, “Persuasion” begins by describing events that had occurred seven years prior to the book: the dissolution of an engagement between protagonist Anne Elliot and a young naval officer named Frederick Wentworth. Unfortunately, that isn’t the only conflict; the Elliot’s are having quite a bit of financial issues as well. Because of her age (the ripe old age of 27 to be exact), Anne is basically considered to be a spinster. Therefore, she has no prospects of marriage that could help with the lack of money in the family. However, during the book, Anne gets a surprising second chance at love that really kicks off the drama. In my opinion, this book is a hilarious read and will probably make you grateful that society’s expectations of women have changed since the 19th century.

“A Streetcar named desire” by tennessee williams