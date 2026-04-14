5 Black Women Who Have Shaped My Multifacetedness

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There was a point where I thought I had to pick one version of myself. One thing to be good at. One lane that made sense to other people. But the more I paid attention to the women who actually moved me, the more I realized none of them was just one thing. They were layered. Contradictory. Soft and sharp at the same time. They did not shrink to be understood. They expanded.

These are five women who, in different ways, show me what it looks like to be everything at once.

Audre Lorde: Writer and activist Audre Lorde was a poet, essayist and activist who wrote about race, identity, sexuality and justice without separating any part of herself. Her work sits at the intersection of emotion and resistance. She inspires me because she does not force a choice between feeling deeply and speaking boldly. She shows me that I can be soft, aware and still take up space without diluting anything. Maya Angelou: Poet and author Maya Angelou was a poet, author and performer whose work centered on identity, resilience and truth. Through her writing and presence, she turned her life into something that could teach and transform others. She inspires me because she proves that your story can be both heavy and beautiful, and that your voice does not have to be perfect to be powerful. Ava DuVernay: Filmmaker and director Ava DuVernay is one of the highest-grossing Black female filmmakers, known for telling stories that highlight injustice while remaining visually intentional. Her work exists at the intersection of art and impact. She inspires me because she shows that creativity does not have to be separate from awareness. I can create, build and still say something that matters at the same time. Assata Shakur: Political activist Assata Shakur was a political activist and former member of the Black liberation movement whose life represents resistance and self-definition. Her story is complex and often debated, but it is rooted in a refusal to conform. She inspires me because she embodies a kind of clarity that does not bend for acceptance. She reminds me that standing in your truth might isolate you, but it also defines you. Rihanna: Artist and entrepreneur Rihanna is a global artist, businesswoman and cultural figure who has built influence across music, fashion and beauty. She moves between industries without needing to explain herself. She inspires me because she represents expansion. She shows me that I do not have to stay in one lane or justify every shift. I can evolve, take up space and embody different versions of myself without asking for permission. Honorable mention — Doechii: Musician Doechii, a Black American rapper and singer, built her presence long before mainstream fame by sharing real-time videos on YouTube where she talked openly about who she wanted to be and the art she wanted to make. Those early clips still exist, and for many fans, they became a way to watch her journey unfold in real time. In those videos, she does not perform perfection; she performs becoming. For girls like me, there is something powerful in seeing her then, unfiltered, vulnerable and still figuring things out. It makes where she is now feel possible without erasing where she once was. Doechii stayed true to her craft before anyone else saw its value and continues to carry that authenticity even as her profile grows. In a world that often demands polish before belief, she shows that unwavering faith in your voice and your process can ultimately lead to recognition without compromise.

Ultimately, these women show that you can be layered. You can be evolving. You can be all of it at once. Regardless of what the world may tell you to limit yourself to.

They are proof that you do not have to reduce yourself to be understood. You are not bound to a fixed identity or a single version of yourself. Being multifaceted is not a mistake or a sign of confusion. It is power.