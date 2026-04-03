5 Binge Worthy TV Shows

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here are some of my absolute favorite binge-worthy TV shows that keep me going when school gets too overwhelming. A good distraction can be the best thing as the semester comes to a close.

“We Were Liars”

I went into this show very blind; it is based on a book written by E. Lockhart, which I was painfully unaware of. This show will genuinely have you going through every emotion possible. Without spoiling anything, be prepared to have everything you think you know get ripped away from you then spend days afterwards feeling so sad you would think the story happened to you. I highly recommend forcing a friend to watch it with you because you will have so much to debrief afterwards.

“His & Hers”

This new Netflix limited-time series will have you so shocked by the end, I had to watch it twice to fully understand what happened. There are so many twists and turns, yet it also follows a love story of two people finding their way back to each other. It really has everything you could ask for in a limited time series. It wraps everything up in a perfect bow, so you are not left wondering about anything, unlike some limited shows. This will definitely leave you wanting to be a good and kind person to everyone you meet, that is for sure.

“Big Little Lies”

Buckle up for an insane show with so many twists and turns and a murder. This show actually had me on the edge of my seat waiting for all the pieces to fall into place so that I could understand what happened. It brings in so many important themes of motherhood and domestic abuse that it keeps you waiting for what is next the whole time. My advice is to start this in the morning so you have all day to watch it in one go. It is that good.

“Criminal Minds”

I absolutely love this show because each episode is different while also following along on side plots, meaning you do not have to pay attention all the time. I personally am such a two screens at once person, if I am doing homework, there is a background TV show playing always. This show offers crime, friendship, love, grief and some jokes. With so much happening in each episode, it is hard to get bored. If you are not a big fan of crime and some intense fight scenes, this show may not be for you. However, it is so much more than just crime, so I would 200% recommend giving this show a chance.

“New Girl”