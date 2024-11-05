The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves begin to change and the colder weather creeps in, so does the desire to change your hair color for the new season. Whether you are looking for a new look entirely or want something a little lower maintenance to stay out of the salon during this busy time of year, these trending colors offer something for everyone.

Honey Blonde No blondie likes the idea of going darker, but as summer tans fade and the sun isn’t out to help lighten roots naturally, bright blonde in the winter can wash you out and require lots of upkeep. Many girls are hopping on the trend of a warmer, more natural blonde that grows out nicer and doesn’t have you in the salon every 6-8 weeks to get your roots done. This is perfect for bright/platinum blondes who are looking to add a little more dimension. Dark CHocolate Brown There are countless shades of brown hair, but my favorite current trend is a rich dark brown. It can elevate more mousy shades and give brunettes who have been highlighting a break from bleach. Going dark can seem like a scary commitment, but it is very low maintenance and can hide previous bleach damage well. Darker browns can also help lighter eyes pop nicely. Copper Copper hair has been blowing up on TikTok recently and for good reason. This dark red is flattering on many skin tones and can be achieved through a gloss if you aren’t ready to become a permanent ginger. It’s a great and unique way to feel a difference without using tons of bleach. Red hair dye is notorious for being tricky to get out after it is in, so be ready to be copper for a while if you choose to make the leap. Bronde It seems like every time I scroll someone is going “bronde.” The color shade ranges greatly to anything from a very dimensional blonde to a full-on brunette with some blonde highlights. Regardless of which shade people mean when they say it, this color is popular for a reason. It is easy to get back to bright blonde after or add even more lowlights to go darker. It also is extremely low maintenance because as your roots grow out, they will blend into the dimension. Strawberry Blonde Strawberry blonde is such a unique and underrated color and it’s perfect for fall. Its warm tones won’t wash you out, but it also allows you to keep your hair pretty light. It is perfect for a blonde who wants to change it up a bit but doesn’t want to go brunette. The slightly darker color makes it easier to maintain than just straight blonde highlights and blondes could achieve this color with just a glaze or toner.

No matter what hair color you choose for your transformation this fall, have fun with it and try something new. The options are endless, and remember, hair always grows back!