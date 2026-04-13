4 Things To Look Forward To This Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the midst of never-ending cold weather, many of us hit a wall. The days feel repetitive, the weather rarely touches 50 degrees and students are stuck inside studying for midterms in classes they haven’t been to in weeks.

The bad news: April wind chill is just as bipolar. The good news: in a few days, we get an extra hour of daylight, and in a few weeks, classes will end, and the UV will soar.

A month or so from now, we will be going home, closing Canvas tabs and failing to check our email daily. With my credibility being that summer has always been my favorite season, here are the top four things getting me through the semester.

Being Tan As I sit here and think about applying another coat of self-tan or having the musty, coconut smell waft around my bedroom, I yearn to lie out under ultraviolet rays, achieving a darker appearance in just a few hours. I crave my freckles popping out and the lethargy that follows a day in the sun. Despite feeling sticky from sweat and overstimulated by the sound and demeanor of bugs, I desire a cool breeze with an iced tea in hand and the sun-dyed color of my hair. Not to mention, being just a shade tanner than I currently am boosts both my confidence and my happiness. Food I love apples and comforting pears, but nothing compares to a slice of watermelon or a juicy peach. Arguably, my favorite aspect of the season lies with the limited-time fruits and vegetables. I’m eager for my mom to marinate chicken and tend to it on the grill before placing it on the table, topped with pineapple and a side of zucchini. I attempt to imagine the taste of a dollar store popsicle, full of delicious preservatives and microplastics, yet I can’t picture the fake-fruit flavor unless the ice rests in my hand. I long for plastic bag sandwiches on the beach, consumed by crushed potato chips, and lust after seafood dinners, dressed up and bronzed. Outfits As someone who hates being cold and despises matching outfits to my winter coat, being able to throw on a tank top and shorts is something I so deeply desire. I own tube tops in every color and have the summer accessories to dress up or down whatever I’m wearing. Sliding on flip flops instead of bulky sneakers and light colors instead of winter shades makes the depressing months worth it. I would rather put on goopy sunscreen than peel off an under-layer of leggings any day of the week. Warm Nights I always say my favorite time of day is dusk, specifically at the beach, but leaving dinner or a store. I love the warm air blowing even at night and the feeling of salty air. Think about going to sporting events with your friends and family, eating a hot dog for dinner and wearing a jersey without freezing. To keep me through these hardest months, I picture indefinitely closing my computer and hanging my winter coat up. I dream of feeling prettier and eating raspberries. Summer comes with its own problems, yet they will never trump miserably walking to class in a snowstorm.

We’re almost there, don’t lose sight of it!