4 Movies To Watch To Get You In A Summer Mindset

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

With the last week of classes upon us, here’s five movies filled with sunshine and good vibes to get you in that perfect summer mindset.

“ Mamma Mia!“

With startling blue water, rosy cheeks and wind-blown hair, this movie is the epitome of summer. Filled with a star-studded cast of Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan and many more, “Mamma Mia!” will take viewers away from bipolar-climate State College to the sunny coast of the Greek islands. This musical shares the story of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) inviting three of her mother’s old flames to her wedding to see which one is her father. With secrecy, plotting and a wedding soon to happen, this film is bound to make you laugh, cry and break out in song. And if this funny story and beautiful scenery aren’t enough, tunes like “Super Trooper” to “Slipping Through My Fingers” by the music group ABBA will be sure to make you get up and dance while transcending your summer mindset. I personally loved this movie and it’s always a must-watch before the summer starts and school lets out. It never fails to make me want to sip on some lemonade, put on a bikini and go have fun with my friends. And if this hour and 48-minute movie isn’t enough, there’s always the second movie, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” to watch as well.

“Grown Ups”

If you want piña coladas and getting caught in the rain, this movie is for you. When five childhood friends come together after the death of their basketball coach, a lake vacation of madness ensues. With Hollywood movie stars like Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock and many more, this movie is comedy itself. I love to watch this movie with my college friends, but it’s even more fun to reenact the revelry with my sweet hometown friends I can rarely see. And if you’re looking for a more wholesome and family-oriented summer, this movie is for you.

“Aquamarine”

Ditching white and navy blue hoodies for flip flops and a bikini, this movie will transport you to summer. When two best friends discover a mermaid during the summer at their beach town, this lively movie follows the group of girls as they work and scheme to get a boy to fall in love with Aquamarine. Not only will this quirky romance make you go through a whirlwind of emotions, including the resistance of dying your hair blue, but it’s filled with bubbly dialogue and beachy aesthetics that make me want to hightail out of State College and to the beach. Whether you have plans to go to the beach with your gal pals or plan to lie out with a popsicle in your backyard, this movie is bound to make you feel like you’re starring in a beach-town rom-com.

“The Sandlot“