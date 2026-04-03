Is Your “First Love” Really Your First Love?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

People often say you will never forget your first love. It’s supposed to be a relationship that changes everything, the one that teaches you what love feels like for the very first time.

But the more I think about it, the more I question whether your “first love” is truly your first love at all.

Recently, I watched the movie “Eternity” (2025/2026) starring Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner. The film explores the choice between first love and long-term commitment in the afterlife. It argues that true love is built on the reality of a shared life, growth and imperfections, rather than just young passion or idealized memories.

I completely agree with this perspective. It made me reflect on how differently people love at different stages of life and how each relationship teaches something new about caring, understanding and growing alongside someone.

I personally don’t think your first relationship automatically means your first love. Every relationship you experience is another opportunity to learn how to love someone in a completely new way.

People are different. They have unique personalities, needs and ways of expressing emotions. With that being said, the way that you care for one person cannot be the same as the way you cared for someone else before.

Your first relationship might feel like your first love because it’s a completely new experience. It could be the first time you see someone as a partner, the first time you share that level of closeness. But experiencing love for the first time doesn’t necessarily mean you fully understand what love is yet.

We’ve grown up in a generation where people often label the first person they seriously date as their “first love.” It’s almost automatic.

But relationships are more complex than that, and love doesn’t always fit into one moment or label. Sometimes, love is something you learn over time.

I’ve been with my boyfriend for almost two years, since 2024, and honestly, I am forever grateful for what we have. It hasn’t always been easy, which is completely normal.

We’re long-distance across the country; he is in Arizona for school, and I’m here at Penn State, and we started dating long-distance at the beginning of our sophomore year.

Before that, we were best friends back home and spent so much time together, so transitioning into a relationship while being so far apart was something completely new for both of us.

But in a lot of ways, that’s what made our relationship so special. I’ve learned how to love someone in a way that I never had before.

Long distance has taught me so much about him and about myself, too. We’ve had to learn how to communicate, how to support each other from afar, and how to stay connected, even when we can’t see each other every day.

I know a lot of people look at long-distance relationships and think that they aren’t ideal. People always ask why you would want to be so far from the person you care about.

But honestly, I think that’s part of the beauty of it. Even with the distance, the time zones and the challenges, we still choose each other every day.

Being able to experience this kind of love, especially at a young age, has helped both of us grow into more mature individuals. It has shown me that love isn’t just about being physically close all the time.

It is about choosing to show up for someone, no matter how far away they are.

Maybe your first relationship is simply the first chapter of learning what love can be. The real meaning of love might not appear at all at once; it unfolds slowly through different people, experiences, and stages of life.

In my relationship, I’ve learned to love in completely different ways from anything I experienced before. I’ve grown to understand him, appreciate his perspective and navigate love in ways I never knew were possible.

I’m forever grateful for that.

Overall, I wouldn’t say there is truly just one “first love,” because every relationship can show you a kind of love you have never experienced before and the kind of love you deserve, that you might not have known.