10 Songs To Get You Ready For Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Even though spring has just begun, the end of the semester is quickly approaching. This means it is time to start cultivating your new summer playlist. These are some of my favorite songs to get you in the summer mood.

“Lush Life” by Zara Larsson

There is no summer playlist without Zara Larsson, and particularly this song. If you have not learned the dance she does on tour, now is the perfect time to prepare before summer. Something about Larsson’s vibe and music exudes confidence. Her fun and energetic beats would make anyone feel ready for a beach vacation with their best friends. I know that this will most definitely be on my playlist this summer.

“The Spins” by Mac Miller, Empire Of The Sun

Everyone knows this as the iconic post-high school graduation song that ultimately kicks off the summer. The beat is expertly able to hype everyone up and make them feel like this is going to be their best summer yet. It is once again reminiscent of being young and feeling like you have no responsibilities. This song embodies the summer after graduating high school and makes me feel nostalgic for that time in my life. If you want a summer song that all of your friends will be able to sing along to or vibe to, “The Spins” is for you.

“Island In The Sun” by Weezer

If you are looking for a more relaxed and chill sound, then this song is the perfect addition to your playlist. The guitar and rhythm always remind me of lying out on a beach somewhere tropical. Even though it is a rock song with some more instrument-heavy moments, it still manages to put me in a more relaxed mood. I think that this song would also be perfect for a summer day on a boat or near the bay, simply based on its soothing, semi-tropical melodies. “Island In The Sun” is also my go-to chilling after the beach song.

“Southern Nights” by Glen Campbell

The title of this song truly speaks for itself. It truly has the overall vibe of a late summer night, just driving around with your friends or hanging out on the beach when you are not supposed to. If you need a song that feels like a beach barbecue with all of your family and friends, this is the perfect one. Every time I listen to this song, I feel an overwhelming sense of calm and joy for my life, as corny as it sounds. Campbell himself even says in the song, “Weepin’ willows would cry for joy.”

“Right Down the Line” by Gerry Rafferty

“Right Down the Line” gives me a very similar vibe to “Southern Nights” and “Island In The Sun” based on the feelings they give me, rather than the musical components themselves. While all three songs have less of an upbeat sound, they are still able to produce the same happy feeling that I get when I hear them. This song in particular reminds me of beach days, both due to the tempo and the almost wistful melody. The chorus itself describes a sense of peace with just spending time with the one you love. This is the perfect song to enjoy a day at the beach with your partner.

“Summer” by Calvin Harris

This song does not even need an introduction. “Summer” has been an iconic summer song since its release in 2014. It was the song that we all grew up hearing on the radio, marking that school was officially over. I absolutely love it when I hit shuffle on my summer playlist, and this comes on because I am immediately transported to my elementary school days. This is a nostalgic, feel-good hit that you can never go wrong with for the season.

“Could You Be Loved” by Bob Marley & The Wailers

This is the perfect song to bop your head around to the beat. It genuinely makes me want to vibe and dance because it is just that good. This is unsurprising, as Bob Marley & The Wailers are experts at making such music. Whether it be the time that this song was made or the musical style of the period when they created this song, it leaves me feeling a sense of nostalgia for a time I never even encountered. Like many other songs on my summer playlist, “Could You Be Loved” has an easy, cool air that makes for a positive listening experience.

“Santeria” by Sublime

Another iconic, timeless summer hit is “Santeria” by Sublime. The guitar riff in the beginning immediately draws you in, leading up to an incredibly smooth and unique sound. The late-90s rock mixed with the reggae influence of the band makes for the perfect summer hit. I find reggae to be an underrated genre in the mainstream, when it makes for a great summer sound. Bob Marley & The Wailers proved this with their many hits, just like “Could You Be Loved,” as previously mentioned. Ultimately, this song is a classic summer song that I would recommend over and over again.

“Lost” by Frank Ocean

This is another song that needs no introduction, as anything by Frank Ocean is a staple of our generation. In terms of summer songs, I believe that “Lost” is his best hit. It just completely encapsulates the feel of summer, particularly due to the smooth R&B style it represents. This specific song by Ocean captures the easy-going, aimless energy that a summer day brings. The best thing about the season of summer is not knowing what your plans are for the day, but knowing that you and your friends will come up with something fun, no matter what. This song is able to recreate this feeling in a way that I have never seen before.

“The Thrill” by Wiz Khalifa, Empire Of The Sun