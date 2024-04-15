The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

Happy April, everyone. The birds are chirping, the snow has melted and winter is behind us. As we leave behind the frigid months, it’s time to ditch the depressing winter playlist, too.

We need songs upbeat enough to walk around our blooming, sunshine-filled campuses with some pep in our step.

Here are ten songs to add to your spring playlist to make you feel like the main character while you’re strolling around with your headphones in, wearing that cute warm-weather outfit you’ve been waiting to pull out all winter.

Remember to take your Claritin, wear your sunscreen and enjoy some time outside.

“Chasin’ honey” by wild party This song has been stuck in my head for about three weeks straight. It’s just the perfect vibe for a walk around campus, a bike ride or a drive. This one feels like the opening to a coming-of-age movie and I’m not mad about it. “Looking out for you” by joy again The ukulele? The beat? The 70’s vibe? This song is perfect for a sunny spring day. “AOK” by tai verdes This one just always makes me think of blue skies and lemonade. It’s upbeat, fun, catchy and never fails to make me smile. “love & War in your twenties” by jordy searcy This song is perfect to play in the background while you read a book outside or dance in the kitchen while you cook up dinner. Not only that, but the lyrics hold some serious significance for college-aged kids. I’ve listened to this song on repeat more than I’d like to admit just because I love it so much. “cleopatra” by the lumineers Honestly, any Lumineers song screams spring to me. They all remind me of long, sunny car rides or nights spent around a campfire in the evenings while spring melts into summer. “talk too much” by coin Honestly, COIN songs are all amazing, but this one is a personal favorite. “nicholas sparks” by the collective I’m a sucker for that bass and trumpet duo opening. This song is so laid back and the lyrics are genuinely as fun to listen to as the music itself. “you know it” by colony house Clearly, I have a very specific music taste for spring since this has the exact same vibe as most of the other songs on this list, but you’re catching on by now. “last call” by hudson thames Doesn’t this song remind you of warm spring nights out and about in State College with friends? “stay stay stay” by taylor swift Of course, Taylor has to be included in every playlist to exist. This song is so sweet and fun for spring. It is one of the few songs from “Red” that’s upbeat, funny and genuinely pure.

Honorable mentions

If you liked most of these and you’re still looking for some more to add to your spring playlist, I’d like to hand out some honorable mentions to “Just a Little While” by The 502s, “Blue Eyed Girl” by the Arcadian Wild, “Young Blood” by Noah Kahan, “Sundress” by Zoo Culture, “State of Grace” by Taylor Swift, “Space Girl” by Frances Forever, “Cloud 9” by Beach Bunny, “Valerie” by Rome Hero Foxes, “Channel Orange In Your Living Room” by Charlie Burg, “Nothing” by Bruno Major, “Little League” by Conan Gray, “Candy” by Robbie Williams and “I Love You So” by The Walters.

Happy listening!