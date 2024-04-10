This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter.

With the semester coming to a close, good music is essential to survive the exams that lie ahead at Penn State. Here are some amazing songs to give you that confident, independent energy you need to take on the day.

“Never Lose me” – Flo Milli

Starting off strong, we have “Never Lose Me” by Flo Milli. This song is such a feel-good vibe and brings that slice of confidence in yourself that you did not know you had. This is a new single that Milli recently released and it dives into a new genre of music that she has never gone into before.

“exes” – Tate McRae

Tate McRae’s new popular song “exes” has also deemed itself a hot girl classic. Off her new album, “THINK LATER,” it is a pop ballad about moving on from past relationships and feeling confident in your own skin. This song gives similar energy to a modernized version of pop star Britney Spears, that is definitely worth listening to.

“Gimme More” – Britney Spears

Diving into the classics, we have “Gimme More” by Britney Spears. This song radiates complete girl boss energy and full confidence in yourself. Some even consider it a cultural reset for the world of 2000s pop music. The beautiful combination of production and vocals makes this a perfect song to strut down the sidewalk to.

Bad Girls – M.I.A

“Bad Girls” by M.I.A is a certified hot girl hit. This song is overflowing with feminine energy and gives the vibe of speeding down the highway with your friends on a hot summer night. This song is a flawless masterpiece that will get you hyped up and feeling confident.

I Love It – Icona Pop, Feat. Charli XCX

Everything about this song screams summer. “I Love It” by Icona Pop and Charli XCX came out almost 12 years ago and is still a significant piece of pop history. With an unreplicable beat and extremely catchy lyrics, this song will remain on the summer playlists for generations to come.

Feather – Sabrina Carpenter

Our favorite pop princess Sabrina Carpenter blessed us with “Feather” in her deluxe version of “emails i can’t send fwd:” last year. The song talks about cutting off a person who is not serving you and moving on with positive energy. It has amazing vocals from Carpenter who embodies the hot girl energy we are all looking for.

Dancing Queen – ABBA

Going into the disco realm, “Dancing Queen” by none other than ABBA is the perfect song for a hot girl walk playlist. This song is a verified classic because it brings a sense of wonder and whimsy to your ears. The coming-of-age lyrics represent having fun in your youth and fully growing into your identity.

Maneater – Nelly Furtado

It is official, “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado is the ultimate “it girl” anthem. This song gives you the confidence boost you need to fight off all of the haters while dancing your way around town. Any task feels possible when listening to the hardcore rhythm and incredible production of this song.

No Scrubs – TLC

Stepping into the genre of R&B, we have “No Scrubs” by TLC, which lyrics are the epitome of not taking the bare minimum from anyone. It won a Grammy for “Best R&B Song” and remains a classic to this day. From the lyrical flow to the instrumental, this song remains at the top for its girl boss behavior.

Pop Star – Coco & Clair Clair